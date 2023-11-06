Kraken Robotics Supplies High-Resolution Seabed Mapping Sonar Solution to Australian Navy

Canadian marine robotics company Kraken Robotics said Monday it had supplied high-resolution seabed mapping sonar equipment to the Royal Australian Navy.

Kraken delivered its KATFISH high-speed high-definition seabed awareness solution in Q2, and recently completed system integration and sea trials in Cairns, Australia.

Kraken expects to provide additional in-service support including training, spares and operational support.

"Continuing to build off successful KATFISH deliveries with various NATO navies, this represented Kraken’s first KATFISH system sale in the Asia-Pacific region," Kraken said.

"This system delivery follows the results of a successful in-country demonstration of KATFISH for the Royal Australian Navy in Q1 of this year. Kraken’s team worked in concert with a local Australian survey company, to complete a 60km² feature detection survey that provided real-time ultra-high-resolution imagery and bathymetry of the seafloor along coastal waterways," Kraken said.