Tuesday, January 17, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 17, 2023

Kraken Update Progress on Subsea Laser Scanner Service Activities

  • Figure 1: 3D Volumetric Measurement of Anode. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics
  • Figure 2: 3D Model of Mooring Chain Connection. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics
  • Figure 1: 3D Volumetric Measurement of Anode. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics Figure 1: 3D Volumetric Measurement of Anode. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics
  • Figure 2: 3D Model of Mooring Chain Connection. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics Figure 2: 3D Model of Mooring Chain Connection. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics' SeaVision 3D underwater laser scanning technology is primarily used in assisting the offshore energy sector to acquire quality subsea asset integrity information. Specific examples include providing measurements to help clients avoid unscheduled interruption of production and enabling reverse engineering of damaged subsea equipment to enable repairs in-place. 

During several recent offshore deployments, Kraken’s SeaVision technology has shown that as-built 3D dimensions of installed subsea structures differ from their existing documentation, especially when servicing aging assets.

  • In 2022, Kraken acquired over 10 terabytes of subsea data for offshore oil and gas and renewable energy customers across several countries including Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Nigeria, Norway, and Poland. Applications included anode volumetric measurements for offshore wind farms, mooring chain inspection for offshore oil and gas infrastructure, and subsea metrology services. In 2022, SeaVision services have delivered over 100 3D models and metrology for offshore wind and oil & gas clients.

  • Kraken is continuing the commercialization of a unique, non-contact SeaVision Mooring Chain Inspection Tool (MCIT). This tool can be used to support existing offshore oil and gas inspection requirements, as well as upcoming offshore wind inspection requirements by providing millimetric accuracy 3D digital twins of critical subsea infrastructure. The SeaVision MCIT is designed to help reduce the cost of mooring chain inspections, as Kraken has also developed extensive data analytics capabilities to process mooring chain data efficiently into corrosion and dimensional measurements requirements for mooring integrity analysis.

  • In 2023, Kraken’s SeaVision technology will be certified for DNV class inspections as well as accreditation of performance as per ISO standards.

  • In 2022, Kraken developed automated calibration, measurement and report generation tools as well as a real-time workflow based on deep learning which enables automatic structural tracking and measurement of mooring chains. These tools have reduced the turn-around of models and measurements by a factor of ten times.


Figure 3: 3D Volumetric Corrosion Assessment (above) and Ultra-High Dynamic Range Model (below) of Mooring Chain Segments. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Related News

AUVs onboard the USV. Image courtesy USEA

USEA Ocean Data One Step Closer to Uncrewed Ship

USEA Ocean Data has received preliminary approval to build and operate a 24-meter uncrewed vessel on Norwegian waters reports the company's CEO…

Grandeur Subserv acquires Gaps M5 USBL for shallow water ops. Image courtesy Exail

Grandeur Subserv Acquires Gaps M5 USBL for Shallow Water Ops

Grandeur Subserv Ltd., a company specializing in underwater and environmental engineering services, recently acquired Exail…

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore energy industry services company Acteon Group Ltd has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as Group Chief Executive.

Image courtesy Arctic Rays

New Battery Option for Mako 4K Subsea Video Cam

New battery-power option for Mako camera Popular subsea video camera now capable of standalone operation. Arctic Rays has…

© BlueOrange Studio / Adobe Stock

How AI Can Help Protect the Oceans

You’ve seen the art AI image generators can create, and you may have played with natural language AI chatbots. You’ve benefited…

(Image: Subsea7)

Tech File: BORAbox Helps Collect Ocean Data

The BORA Blue Ocean Research Alliance, which includes National Oceanography Center (NOC) and Subsea7, launched the first…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

A New Uncrewed Platform for Offshore Wind

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news