Kritzer Joins NERACOOS as Executive Director

The Northeastern Regional Association of Coastal Ocean Observing Systems (NERACOOS) announced the appointment of Dr. Jake Kritzer as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Dr. Kritzer is taking over from Dr. John Ruaridh “Ru” Morrison, the founding Director and leader of NERACOOS for the past 10 years, who retired from the position in late 2019.

NERACOOS, a 501(c)3 non-profit, ensures safety, economic vitality and environmental resilience by producing, integrating, and communicating high-quality ocean information on their open-access website.

The NERACOOS hiring committee felt that Dr. Kritzer’s extensive expertise in both marine research and ocean policy made him the ideal choice to lead the organization’s multifaceted efforts.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join an organization that plays such a pivotal role in helping our region navigate a changing ocean and a changing world,” Dr. Kritzer said.

NERACOOS is currently working with partners and NOAA to modernize and expand critical ocean observing infrastructure.