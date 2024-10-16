Wednesday, October 16, 2024
 
Lalizas Opens New Safety Equipment Branch in Canada

(Credit: Lalizas)

(Credit: Lalizas)

A few months after the announcement of the acquisition of REVERE Survival in Jacksonville, LALIZAS announced the establishment of LALIZAS Canada, effectively enhancing the company’s presence in the Americas.

Miguel Norato has been appointed as the Country Manager of LALIZAS Canada.

LALIZAS, a family owned company, has the vision to produce high quality products that ensure safety at sea, and distribute them in international markets. It currently owns 10 branches in Spain, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, the UK, Turkey, China, the UAE, South Africa, and the USA, having a commercial presence in over 130 countries and more than 40 years of experience in the industry.

LALIZAS Canada is located in Vancouver at 1275 Venables St, Unit 380, BC V6A 2C9. The branch is equipped with a fully stocked warehouse to offer a comprehensive range of equipment.

"This year, we proudly announced the acquisition of REVERE Survival, and now we launch our own branch in Canada," said Stavros Lalizas, founder & CEO of the LALIZAS Group. "This shows that we are always open to identifying opportunities and are ready to take action.”

Podcast: Deep Dive
