Thursday, September 9, 2021
 
New Wave Media

September 9, 2021

Largest Coral Reef Survey and Mapping Expedition Completed

  • M/Y Golden Shadow with dive vessel, the Calcutta. © Michele Westmorland /iLCP
  • Maria Est Atoll in French Polynesia was surveyed and mapped by KSLOF scientists on the Global Reef Expedition. © Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation
  • M/Y Golden Shadow with dive vessel, the Calcutta. © Michele Westmorland /iLCP M/Y Golden Shadow with dive vessel, the Calcutta. © Michele Westmorland /iLCP
  • Maria Est Atoll in French Polynesia was surveyed and mapped by KSLOF scientists on the Global Reef Expedition. © Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation Maria Est Atoll in French Polynesia was surveyed and mapped by KSLOF scientists on the Global Reef Expedition. © Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation

The Global Reef Expedition circumnavigated the globe over the course of ten years to address the coral reef crisis

Coral reefs around the world are rapidly declining due to various natural and anthropogenic factors, including climate change, overfishing, pollution, and coastal development. Scientists estimate that we have already lost more than half of the world’s coral reefs, and we could lose the rest by the end of the century.

To combat this coral reef crisis, the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation embarked on the Global Reef Expedition—a 10-year research mission that assessed the status and major threats to coral reefs around the world. Using a three-pronged approach of science, education, and outreach, the Global Reef Expedition circumnavigated the globe, surveying and mapping over 1,000 reefs in 16 countries across the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans as well as the Red Sea.

Now, after traveling over 50,000 kilometers, conducting more than 12,000 scientific dives, and educating over 6,000 local students and community leaders, the Global Reef Expedition is finally complete. His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Sultan Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia formally announced the conclusion of the Global Reef Expedition today at the IUCN World Conservation Congress.

“I launched the Global Reef Expedition to help bring about a new era of knowledge about coral reefs and the challenges they face,” said Prince Khaled, who funded and spearheaded this research mission. “I knew that this would require a gigantic translocation of resources, cutting-edge technology, and bringing expertise to some of the most remote coral reefs in the world. I did realize that this is not an easy task to achieve, yet my hope in fulfilling this mission never faded.”

This massive international effort turned into the largest coral reef survey and mapping expedition in history, as the Foundation responded to requests from countries to study their coral reefs. 

A scientific diver surveys the reef on the Global Reef Expedition. ©Keith A. Ellenbogen/iLCP


The Global Reef Expedition brought together a team of over 200 scientists, conservationists, government officials, and local experts who worked side-by-side conducting tens of thousands of underwater surveys of corals and reef fish communities. Scientists on the Expedition also pioneered new ways to map coral reefs by combining high-resolution satellite imagery with data collected in the field, producing over 65,000 square kilometers of coral reef habitat maps. Together, these maps and surveys make up the most comprehensive standardized data set yet collected for coral reefs.

“The Global Reef Expedition was a monumental achievement,” said Sam Purkis, KSLOF’s Chief Scientist as well as Professor and Chair of the Department of Marine Geosciences at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science. “It owes its success to nimble planning and a common vision shared by a broad group of forward-thinking scientists, managers, and educators. I have no doubt that the baseline determined by the GRE for the world’s reefs will remain a reference for centuries to come.”

Purkis says that new and unexpected partnerships are already emerging that speak to the comprehensive nature of this incredible dataset. NASA is now using maps from the Global Reef Expedition to help train their supercomputers to map the rest of the world’s coral reefs from space, while scientists at the University of Miami are using the data to model factors that contribute to the health and resiliency of coral reefs.

“This Expedition amassed a treasure-trove of data that is now being used for coral reef conservation,” said Alexandra Dempsey, the Director of Science Management at KSLOF, who presented the Foundation’s findings from the Global Reef Expedition this week at the World Conservation Congress. She says the data provide a clear snapshot of the status and major threats to coral reefs at a critical point in time. These findings will be used as a benchmark for future research and analysis. They can also help countries prioritize areas for conservation and track changes to their reefs over time. “Several countries, including The Bahamas, Jamaica, Fiji, and the Cook Islands, used data collected on the Expedition to enact new conservation measures, such as marine protected areas and fishery closures, to protect their reefs.”

What the Expedition found was just as remarkable as what it took to collect the data. Evidence of the unfolding coral reef crisis was observed on reefs around the world, with climate change and outbreaks of predatory crown-of-thorns starfish causing substantial damage, even on some of the most remote and undisturbed coral reefs on Earth. The vast majority of reefs surveyed also showed signs of overfishing, with few large fish and lower than expected fish biomass. However, the Expedition also encountered pockets of vibrant reefs with high coral cover and thriving reef fish communities, providing a glimmer of hope that under the right conditions, some reefs may be able to survive into the future.

Related News

MV Silver Supporter on the previous expedition to Henderson Island, 2019. (Photo: Luke Hosty)

Pitcairn Islanders to Embark on Key Scientific Survey

On September 1, 2021, the Pitcairn Island community will lead a scientific survey to their remote outer islands, carrying…

Schmidt Ocean Institute Seeking Communications Interns

Schmidt Ocean Institute is seeking applicants for the 2021 Science Communications Internship.The Science Communications Internship…

For Illustration only - pixone3d/AdobeStock

ROV Services Market Update

Chart courtesy Kimberlite International Oilfield Research The ROV Services market continues to be a key component for helping…

CorPower WEC - Credit: CorePower (file photo)

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

Wave energy technology developer CorPower has said it has completed construction of the world’s largest wave energy test-rig…

(Photo: Prysmian Group)

Prysmian Takes Delivery of High-tech Cable Layer Leonardo da Vinci

Energy and telecom cable systems company Prysmian Group announced it has taken delivery of the "unique" and "record-breaking"…

A brittle star and coral are picked up by ROV Subastian’s manipulator arm, along with the piece of deep-sea rock they are inhabiting. Taking the rock along with the accompanying organisms allows the scientists to study whether certain organisms prefer certain substrates. Photo Copyright Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Exploration Off California Discovers New Methane Seep, Whale Fall

Marine scientists on Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor completed a 12-day expedition off the coast of Southern…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Airmar Technology

the design and manufacture of ultrasonic sensor technology for marine and industrial applications. The Company's product line includes advanced ultrasonic transducers, flow sensors, WeatherStation® instruments, and electronic compasses used for a wide variety of applications.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Work from home

● Santa Clara, California, USA

Deck and Engine Subject Matter Specialists

● Martinsburg, WV

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami

Project Manager/Project Engineers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

ASD Tug Master

● Bahrain, Hidd
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news