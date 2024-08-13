 
US Navy Launches Attack Submarine USS Idaho

One of the U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarines, the future USS IDAHO (SSN 799), launched from General Dynamics Electric Boat’s shipyard into the Thames River, Aug. 6. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

One of the U.S. Navy’s newest attack submarines, the future USS Idaho (SSN 799), launched from General Dynamics Electric Boat’s Groton, Ct. shipyard into the Thames River, August 6.

The "float off," or launch, is a milestone in a submarine's construction, marking the moment it leaves the shipbuilder's facilities and enters the water for the first time, signaling the start of final outfitting, testing and crew certification.

“Today’s launch is testament to the strong collaboration the Navy has with its shipbuilding partners,” said Capt. Mike Hollenbach, Virginia Class Submarine program manager. “IDAHO will be a valuable national asset and source of pride for our Sailors, the shipbuilders and all Americans for years to come.”

Submarine sponsor Terry Stackley christened the boat on March 16, 2024 with water she collected from several lakes in Idaho. The submarine began construction in 2017 and will be the 26th Virginia-class fast attack submarine to deliver to the fleet and the fifth U.S. Navy ship named for the state. The last ship named Idaho was battleship BB 42, commissioned in 1919.

The U.S. Navy's Virginia-class fast-attack submarines are advanced, nuclear-powered vessels designed for a variety of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, and strike operations. These submarines feature stealth, agility, and state-of-the-art technology, making them critical assets in modern naval warfare.

