March 14, 2025

OSIL Launches "Beach Buoys" for Water Quality Monitoring

OSIL have announced the launch of their range of “Beach Buoys” for environmental water quality monitoring. Credit: OSIL

Ocean Scientific Instruments Limited (OSIL) have announced the launch of their range of “Beach Buoys” for environmental water quality monitoring.

Beach Buoys provide real-time, automated water quality monitoring for open water sites, helping organizations maintain safe water conditions while reducing operational costs.

The buoys are designed for ensuring regulatory compliance, scientific environmental research, preventative monitoring, and public health protection. They enable municipalities, research institutions, and industries such as aquaculture, wastewater management, and desalination plants to track critical water parameters remotely.

Equipped with advanced sensors (measuring parameters including coliforms, Blue-Green Algae, Dissolved Oxygen and hydrocarbons) and location-appropriate telemetry systems, the buoy systems provide early warnings for pollution events, algal blooms, and contamination, allowing for rapid response. By automating water quality monitoring, organizations can reduce the need for manual sampling, optimize resource allocation, and ensure compliance with environmental standards.

Two sizes of Beach Buoy are available, the 1.2m platform is intended for longer deployments from spring to autumn, while the smaller 0.6m platform is for short-term deployment during the summer months.

Post Resume
