UTEC Launches Cloud-based Platform for Subsea Asset Visualization

UTEC, a Geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics division, has launched “iSite Subsea,” a cloud-based platform enabling 360° visualization of subsea assets and data.

According to UTEC, the solution has been designed to meet the needs of the offshore renewable energy market and oil and gas subsea asset owners.

"Through iSite Subsea, users can source, view, manage, and report on seabed, survey, and asset data using a single secure cloud-based interface, enabling interrogation and comparison of data over time, remotely, 24/7, and without specialist software knowledge. Ultimately, this helps to reduce costs, lower risk, enhance health and safety, and deliver better-informed decisions," UTEC said.

The company says that the new platform facilitates the digital delivery, throughout the lifecycle of a subsea asset, of geophysical, geotechnical, structural integrity monitoring, inspection, and maintenance surveys, giving developers and contractors access to the data they need to plan, evaluate, execute, and solve safety, environmental and risk scenarios.

"The streamlined end-to-end service delivery, including data input, storage, and visualization, ensures that the latest data sets are always available to all users and eliminates the risk of double handling, incomplete data entries, multiple versions, and lost data/information," the company said.

"For asset owners looking to consolidate key geo-referenced survey and inspection information, iSite Subsea is ideal because it can interface seamlessly with existing databases, resulting in additional long-term cost savings," UTEC says.