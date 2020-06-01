 
New Wave Media

June 1, 2020

RS Aqua launches WaveRadar REX2

RS Aqua launched its next generation WaveRadar, the WaveRadar REX2. In been in development for several years, the WaveRadar REX2 is half the size and weight of the legacy REX, consuming 10 times less power while offering a 25% greater range and still maintaining its accuracy.

The WaveRadar REX2 is powered by a new Emerson microwave sensor, using the same Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) measurement technique that has been used by the WaveRadar REX over the past 20 years. This new higher frequency sampling unit enables a greater measurement range of up to 80 m, and the same high accuracy over this distance (3 - 6 mm, dependent on range).

Every WaveRadar REX2 will be supplied with a new software package called WaveConfigurator, enabling system set up and diagnostic monitoring by end users in the field. Unlike its predecessor, the WaveRadar REX2 incorporates an LCD screen for instantaneous sensor measurement display, as well as status and health data. It has a complete stainless-steel and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) external construction, making it virtually maintenance-free, and highly resistant to corrosion or extremes of temperature or humidity.

The WaveRadar REX2 is fully backwards compatible with all existing REX installations. It includes a new suite of hazardous zone certifications, facilitating global installations in almost any offshore or other hazardous location.
https://www.rsaqua.co.uk/waveradar-rex2/

