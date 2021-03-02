 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2021

Alfa Laval's Pumping Systems to Support Seagreen Wind Farm Installation

Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Image Courtesy of MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Alfa Laval has won a deal to supply Framo pumping systems for the foundations at Seagreen offshore wind farm, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm project.

"It is the second order for pumping systems in this application and marks an important milestone as it applies the company's extensive experience from the offshore industry to renewable energy applications," Sweden-based Alfa Laval said.

The order was placed by Italy-based Saipem, a global leader in engineering, drilling, and construction in the energy and infrastructure sectors which was last year awarded an installation contract at the wind farm.

The wind farm is a 1,075MW joint project between SSE Renewables (49%) and Total (51%) off the East coast of Scotland. Saipem's scope of work entails the installation of 114 foundations for an equivalent number of wind turbines. The turbines will be supplied by MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

Framo pumping systems will be used in a so-called suction bucket technology in the installation of Seagreen. Framo pumping systems' suction (vacuum) technology will secure and safely anchor the wind turbine platforms to the seabed. The technology has been used to secure offshore oil platforms since the 1990s.

"This second order for our Framo pumping systems used in suction bucket foundations to wind farms is an important milestone for us as it cements our position in this application and takes our long-proven and validated technology from offshore oil platforms to renewable applications," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division. 

"Our knowledge and experience from delivering innovative and reliable products to the offshore industry is now also making a difference within renewable energy, to the benefit of our customers and the environment."

Related News

Coral Sul FLNG illustration (File Image: Eni)

UTEC Nets Coral Sul Survey Work Offshore Mozambique

UTEC, an offshore energy survey firm, has won a survey contract in Mozambique to support the development of Eni's Coral Sul…

The enhanced winch control provides a safe, efficient and reliable way of deploying water sampling equipment at depths up to 5,000 meters in even the roughest sea conditions. Photo courtesy ABB

Tech File: Enhanced Active Heave Winch Control

Hawboldt Industries installed an ABB winch drive with in-built active heave compensation (AHC) software at the heart of a…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC on Tuesday said it had completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent…

Image Courtesy Ocean Infinity

Autonomy: Inside the Building of Ocean Infinity’s Armada Fleet

Back in 2017, Ocean Infinity made a novel move; deploying six autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), instead of just one…

Credit; EMEC

Mocean to Test Blue X Wave Energy Converter at EMEC

Scotland-based wave energy technology company developer Mocean Energy is gearing up to deploy its scale prototype, Blue X…

File Photo: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Winds Down Its UK Cable Lay & Trenching Business

Subsea services company DeepOcean has completed the wind-down of its UK Cable Lay & Trenching business.DeepOcean had in November…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydroid, Inc., a Kongsberg Maritime Company

Historically, the sheer magnitude of the ocean has made comprehensive exploration unfeasible. Hydroid is changing that with its full-picture REMUS AUVs. These unmanned underwater robots offer a flexible alternative to surface vessels. They can glide along the surface…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Sea Grant Great Lakes Transport Extension Educator

● DULUTH, MN, United States

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news