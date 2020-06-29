 
June 29, 2020

CMRE Open Library is Open for Business

(File photo: CMRE)

Here’s a library where you don’t have to be quiet. In fact, they want you to talk about it!

The NATO Science and Technology Organization (STO) Center for Maritime Research and Experimentation (CMRE) library of scientific literature is a free and open repository of knowledge including technical papers, published articles and reports. It’s now open for business online and available to members of the scientific community everywhere.

Founded in 1959 as the SACLANT ASW Research Center, the Center has accumulated decades of significant research, but much of it was restricted or classified because it deals with the defence and security of the Alliance. But much of it deals with unclassified research, or the content has been downgraded, and is today fully releasable to the public.

The library’s holdings contain more than 800 technical reports, conference papers and presentations, and journal articles authored by the Center’s scientists and engineers going as far back as 1961. The communities and collections are easily searchable by subject, date, title or author.

Some of the content has been available before in a variety of locations. Now the full collection has been consolidated and is available in one place. The CMRE Open Library uses the DSpace open source software solution familiar to many researchers, providing a familiar search interface either directly or through academic search engines such as Google Scholar.

“The CMRE Open Library allows for better visibility of its publications and technical papers, and makes this vital knowledge available to all,” said CMRE’s scientific editor, Dr. Erin Yunes. “This is knowledge to share.”

