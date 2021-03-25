 
Lighthouse SpA to Take Delivery of HUGIN AUV System

Lighthouse’s new HUGIN AUV will be supplied by Kongsberg Maritime with a full geophysical survey payload. Photo courtesy Kongsberg

Italian survey company Lighthouse SpA will take delivery of a HUGIN autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) system in March 2021 from Kongsberg. 

The HUGIN to be delivered is rated to 4,500 meters and is equipped with a full geophysical survey payload, including a Kongsberg HISAS 1032 synthetic aperture sonar, EM2040 multibeam echosounder, sub-bottom profiler, camera and laser, together with a range of environmental sensors.

The scope of supply extends to all equipment required for day-to-day operations, including a 30-foot AUV container housing the Stinger launch and recovery system, battery chargers and maintenance equipment. A 10-foot operations room container is configured for mission planning and dive management as well as data download and review.

“We at Lighthouse have chosen to invest in a HUGIN AUV System, confident that it will provide state-of-the-art AUV technology with unique quality and reliability,” said Pietro Basciano, CEO of Lighthouse SpA. “We believe this will open commercial opportunities for us."

