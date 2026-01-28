Thursday, January 29, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 28, 2026

MacArtney Closes a Strong Year, Prepared for Continued Demand

CEO Niels Peter Christiansen. © MacArtney

CEO Niels Peter Christiansen. © MacArtney

MacArtney’s financial performance in 2024/25 reflects the industry demand for reliable, integrated solutions, as the year closed with revenue of USD$205 million (DKK 1,281 million), up from USD$173 million (DKK 1,082 million), and a profit before tax of USD$29 million (DKK 182 million).

Revenue and earnings exceeded last year’s record results, reinforcing the company’s financial foundation for continued development focused on globally accessible end-to-end solutions spanning connectivity, data acquisition, handling equipment, and specialized services. This direction ensures customers benefit from systems that meet their application requirements, enabling them to focus on core operations and complete projects with full control and precision.

MacArtney’s strengthened position enables the company to support activities across marine and offshore, ocean science, naval, and other specialized subsea sectors. The technical requirements in these segments guide the company’s commercial focus and development work, including solutions for OEMs and other partners who rely on reliable, integrated subsea systems.

People and organisation supporting global delivery

MacArtney’s ability to deliver specialized subsea and offshore solutions is driven by people and partnerships. In 2024/25, the company expanded to more than 500 colleagues worldwide, thereby enhancing regional capacity and widening access to technical expertise across key locations.

“Our strength lies in the expertise and adaptability of our people. This year, we welcomed new talent and, among other achievements, celebrated important jubilees in France and Germany, proof that long-standing experience and fresh perspectives can complement each other to deliver strong solutions," said CEO Niels Peter Christiansen. "By connecting knowledge across borders, we maintain a flexible organization that helps customers make informed decisions and progress safely through technically demanding operations.”

Innovation and customerdriven development

This strengthened organizational platform has also supported several significant development initiatives and customer‑driven projects completed during the year. These projects demonstrate how MacArtney’s engineering and workshop capabilities, along with close customer collaboration, translate into practical solutions for complex projects.

For the Pacific Ocean Neutrino Experiment (P-ONE) off the coast of Vancouver Island, MacArtney engineered a one-kilometer subsea string that distributes power and data to 20 optical modules arranged in 50-meter sections. Designed for installation at a depth of 2,700 meters, the system is built to withstand 325 bar of pressure and near-freezing temperatures, ensuring long-term reliability for real-time cosmic particle detection in one of the world’s most demanding research environments.

MacArtney delivered an ROTV system configured with its most extensive sensor suite to date. The system integrates multibeam echo sounders, synthetic-aperture sonar, a 3D volumetric sub-bottom system (eBOSS), magnetometers, environmental sensors, HD visual systems, and more. Supported by a dedicated launch-and-recovery setup, the system provides detailed, real-time subsea data across challenging seabed conditions, supporting customers who require comprehensive insight for planning and analysis.

MacArtney also completed a cable-handling system engineered for ultra-deep installations and bundle-lay operations, areas where only a limited number of providers can deliver the required precision and control. Designed to manage heavy subsea lines with stable tension over long deployment cycles, the system supports accurate handling at depth and under varying directional loads. This capability is essential for complex subsea infrastructure work, where predictable behavior and controlled cable movement help reduce installation risk.

Alongside these key deliveries, MacArtney expanded its standard connectivity range and continued to invest in technologies that reinforce system reliability at depth, support the company’s 2030 strategy, and align with a focus on responsible practices and sustainability.

The company’s ESG framework supports ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact, strengthen responsible manufacturing processes, and ensure that materials and methods align with industry expectations for low-impact subsea and offshore operations.

Outlook

MacArtney enters the coming financial year with revenue expectations of USD$192-208 million (DKK 1,200-1,300 million) and an EBT margin of 10-11%. After doubling revenue over the past four years, flat growth is expected, driven by a forecasted slowdown in the marine and offshore segment and continued growth in naval activities. The company will focus on consolidating its regional presence, maintaining resilient supply chains, and advancing customer‑driven development across its core areas.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Bags Second OBN Contract in Europe

TGS, a provider of energy data and intelligence, has secured an additional ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe.The…

© petrovk / Adobe Stock

Finland Joins EU, Baltic Partners to Strengthen Subsea Monitoring

Finland’s Border Guard is setting up a maritime surveillance centre together with other Baltic Sea states and the European Commission for the protecti

Greenland’s rocky shore. Mathilde Cureau | Unsplash

New Study Reveals How Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean

An interdisciplinary study confirms, for the first time, the oceanographic pathways that transport floating macroalgae from…

© Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation Appoints New APAC Head to Drive PNT Solutions

Advanced Navigation, a leader in navigation and autonomous systems, has announced the appointment of Michelle Toscan as Head of APAC Sales.

(Credit: Vard)

Vard to Build Four New Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed a new contract with existing customer Ocean Infinity…

Source: MBARI

MBARI ROV Completes First Mission from New Research Vessel

The ROV Doc Ricketts has completed its first science mission from the new Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI)…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Maintaining Position and Precision in Challenging ROV Missions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news