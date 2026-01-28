MacArtney Closes a Strong Year, Prepared for Continued Demand

MacArtney’s financial performance in 2024/25 reflects the industry demand for reliable, integrated solutions, as the year closed with revenue of USD$205 million (DKK 1,281 million), up from USD$173 million (DKK 1,082 million), and a profit before tax of USD$29 million (DKK 182 million).

Revenue and earnings exceeded last year’s record results, reinforcing the company’s financial foundation for continued development focused on globally accessible end-to-end solutions spanning connectivity, data acquisition, handling equipment, and specialized services. This direction ensures customers benefit from systems that meet their application requirements, enabling them to focus on core operations and complete projects with full control and precision.

MacArtney’s strengthened position enables the company to support activities across marine and offshore, ocean science, naval, and other specialized subsea sectors. The technical requirements in these segments guide the company’s commercial focus and development work, including solutions for OEMs and other partners who rely on reliable, integrated subsea systems.

People and organisation supporting global delivery

MacArtney’s ability to deliver specialized subsea and offshore solutions is driven by people and partnerships. In 2024/25, the company expanded to more than 500 colleagues worldwide, thereby enhancing regional capacity and widening access to technical expertise across key locations.

“Our strength lies in the expertise and adaptability of our people. This year, we welcomed new talent and, among other achievements, celebrated important jubilees in France and Germany, proof that long-standing experience and fresh perspectives can complement each other to deliver strong solutions," said CEO Niels Peter Christiansen. "By connecting knowledge across borders, we maintain a flexible organization that helps customers make informed decisions and progress safely through technically demanding operations.”

Innovation and customer‑driven development

This strengthened organizational platform has also supported several significant development initiatives and customer‑driven projects completed during the year. These projects demonstrate how MacArtney’s engineering and workshop capabilities, along with close customer collaboration, translate into practical solutions for complex projects.

For the Pacific Ocean Neutrino Experiment (P-ONE) off the coast of Vancouver Island, MacArtney engineered a one-kilometer subsea string that distributes power and data to 20 optical modules arranged in 50-meter sections. Designed for installation at a depth of 2,700 meters, the system is built to withstand 325 bar of pressure and near-freezing temperatures, ensuring long-term reliability for real-time cosmic particle detection in one of the world’s most demanding research environments.

MacArtney delivered an ROTV system configured with its most extensive sensor suite to date. The system integrates multibeam echo sounders, synthetic-aperture sonar, a 3D volumetric sub-bottom system (eBOSS), magnetometers, environmental sensors, HD visual systems, and more. Supported by a dedicated launch-and-recovery setup, the system provides detailed, real-time subsea data across challenging seabed conditions, supporting customers who require comprehensive insight for planning and analysis.

MacArtney also completed a cable-handling system engineered for ultra-deep installations and bundle-lay operations, areas where only a limited number of providers can deliver the required precision and control. Designed to manage heavy subsea lines with stable tension over long deployment cycles, the system supports accurate handling at depth and under varying directional loads. This capability is essential for complex subsea infrastructure work, where predictable behavior and controlled cable movement help reduce installation risk.

Alongside these key deliveries, MacArtney expanded its standard connectivity range and continued to invest in technologies that reinforce system reliability at depth, support the company’s 2030 strategy, and align with a focus on responsible practices and sustainability.

The company’s ESG framework supports ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact, strengthen responsible manufacturing processes, and ensure that materials and methods align with industry expectations for low-impact subsea and offshore operations.

Outlook

MacArtney enters the coming financial year with revenue expectations of USD$192-208 million (DKK 1,200-1,300 million) and an EBT margin of 10-11%. After doubling revenue over the past four years, flat growth is expected, driven by a forecasted slowdown in the marine and offshore segment and continued growth in naval activities. The company will focus on consolidating its regional presence, maintaining resilient supply chains, and advancing customer‑driven development across its core areas.