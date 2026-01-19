SUBCO Announces APX East Australia to US Express Hypercable

SUBCO announced its latest submarine cable project, APX East, a new express hypercable between Australia and the United States, planned to be Ready for Service (RFS) Q4 2028.

APX East is a 16 fiber pair system that will be the first to offer hyperscalers, neoclouds and carriers, direct fiber connectivity between Australia and mainland US without any landing or interconnection in between. Offering a high level of reliability, security and simplicity, it will also be the lowest latency path between the two nations.

APX East delivers latency, security and simplicity benefits while enabling a Q4 2028 RFS, with a Hawaii branch to follow in Q4 2029.

“Hyperscalers and neoclouds are looking to deploy 3GW of AI factories in Australia between now and 2028. This is going to need between 100Tb-200Tb of international capacity to deliver those tokens to the world Any future system with a 2029 or 2030 RFS simply won’t work. APX-East is an all-deepwater system between Sydney and California, that reduces permitting risk, providing accelerated installation and completion," said Bevan Slattery, Founder & Co-CEO of SUBCO.

APX East highlights: