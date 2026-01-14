Wednesday, January 14, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 14, 2026

Advanced Navigation Appoints New APAC Head to Drive PNT Solutions

© Advanced Navigation

© Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation, a leader in navigation and autonomous systems, has announced the appointment of Michelle Toscan as Head of APAC Sales. This move, following a year of doubled growth for the company, is a direct response to the critical and escalating threat of GPS interference. 

Toscan’s expertise will be important, as assured, GPS-independent autonomy is rapidly shifting from a strategic advantage to a baseline for commercial activity and national security. She is tasked with accelerating the delivery of Advanced Navigation’s dual-use Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions across extreme environments, from deep sea to space.

Toscan joins Advanced Navigation after nearly two decades of supporting the Federal Government, Defence and industry in the procurement, delivery, and employment of advanced technologies critical to Australia’s national interests.

Her career highlights include:

  • Anduril Industries: Director of Strategy and Commercial, leading growth across the air, land, sea, and space domains
  • Google: Account Executive, introducing the platform to the Federal Government
  • Leidos: Head of Sourcing and Commercial Management, mastering complex supply chains
  • Royal Australian Navy: Served as a Legal Officer for over two decades and continues to serve for the Department of Defence, providing a critical understanding of the sovereign capability mandate

Toscan holds a master’s degree in international law and international relations, and two bachelor’s degrees in law and arts (history) from the University of New South Wales. Additionally, she holds a graduate diploma in military law from the Australian National University, and a graduate diploma in legal practice from the College of Law.

“As APAC’s strategic landscape evolves, Australia has a critical role to play in safeguarding our allied nations," said Toscan. "Advanced Navigation exemplifies the ingenuity, precision, and innovation Australian technology brings to complex systems on land, at sea, and in the air, where knowing your position is critical. I’m proud to join a company that leads through technological excellence with both defense and commercial partners.”

Toscan will immediately lead Advanced Navigation’s engagement in the Australian Defence Department’s Global Supply Chain Program (GSC), where it already supports allies and industry partners. The company is a key supplier for Rheinmetall, delivering strategic-grade inertial navigation systems (INS) for the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), while its resilient PNT architectures are trusted across defense primes including Boeing, Leidos, BAE Systems, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.

Advanced Navigation’s Electronic Protection suite fortifies versatile defense systems. © Advanced Navigation

Related News

Mission Specialist Wraith delivers six-degree-of-freedom agility, high thrust, and precision control in a compact, expeditionary-ready UUV built for demanding subsea missions. Credit: AeroVironment Inc/VideoRay

AeroVironment Launches Mission Specialist Wraith UUV

AeroVironment Inc., a leading provider of all domain autonomous systems, announced the launch of the Mission Specialist Wraith…

NemoSens. © RTsys

The French Hydrographic & Oceanographic Service Orders New Maritime Drone

Following a seven-month bidding process, the French Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (Shom) placed an order at the…

Source: University of Plymouth

University of Plymouth Joins Seabed 2030

The University of Plymouth has forged a new partnership with the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project.The University…

Capt. Charlie MacVean with some of his USS SEAWOLF (SSN575) divers. (Photograph courtesy of John Freeman.)

In Memoriam: Captain Charles Robert MacVean, USN, (Ret.), PhD

The book, Blind Man’s Bluff, describes the secret USN submarine operations known as “The Projects.” It begins with the opening line…

Credit: Nokia

The Impact of AI Traffic on Subsea Fiber Networks

Fiber optic networks provide the connectivity ubiquitous to modern society, enabling financial transactions, business critical traffic…

© MacArtney Underwater Technology

Mads Nipper Appointed as Chair of MacArtney Underwater Technology Board

MacArtney Underwater Technology has appointed Mads Nipper as Chair of the Board. Mads has a long professional career at several…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

MBARI Sets Sail Aboard a New Research Vessel
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news