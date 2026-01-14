Advanced Navigation Appoints New APAC Head to Drive PNT Solutions

Advanced Navigation, a leader in navigation and autonomous systems, has announced the appointment of Michelle Toscan as Head of APAC Sales. This move, following a year of doubled growth for the company, is a direct response to the critical and escalating threat of GPS interference.

Toscan’s expertise will be important, as assured, GPS-independent autonomy is rapidly shifting from a strategic advantage to a baseline for commercial activity and national security. She is tasked with accelerating the delivery of Advanced Navigation’s dual-use Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) solutions across extreme environments, from deep sea to space.

Toscan joins Advanced Navigation after nearly two decades of supporting the Federal Government, Defence and industry in the procurement, delivery, and employment of advanced technologies critical to Australia’s national interests.

Her career highlights include:

Anduril Industries: Director of Strategy and Commercial, leading growth across the air, land, sea, and space domains

Google: Account Executive, introducing the platform to the Federal Government

Leidos: Head of Sourcing and Commercial Management, mastering complex supply chains

Royal Australian Navy: Served as a Legal Officer for over two decades and continues to serve for the Department of Defence, providing a critical understanding of the sovereign capability mandate

Toscan holds a master’s degree in international law and international relations, and two bachelor’s degrees in law and arts (history) from the University of New South Wales. Additionally, she holds a graduate diploma in military law from the Australian National University, and a graduate diploma in legal practice from the College of Law.

“As APAC’s strategic landscape evolves, Australia has a critical role to play in safeguarding our allied nations," said Toscan. "Advanced Navigation exemplifies the ingenuity, precision, and innovation Australian technology brings to complex systems on land, at sea, and in the air, where knowing your position is critical. I’m proud to join a company that leads through technological excellence with both defense and commercial partners.”

Toscan will immediately lead Advanced Navigation’s engagement in the Australian Defence Department’s Global Supply Chain Program (GSC), where it already supports allies and industry partners. The company is a key supplier for Rheinmetall, delivering strategic-grade inertial navigation systems (INS) for the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), while its resilient PNT architectures are trusted across defense primes including Boeing, Leidos, BAE Systems, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.

Advanced Navigation’s Electronic Protection suite fortifies versatile defense systems. © Advanced Navigation