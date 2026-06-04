 
New Wave Media

June 4, 2026

MacArtney Strengthens Swedish Presence with New Gothenburg Office

MacArtney Sweden's new office at Nya Varvet (yellow building), set within a busy marine hub, supports more direct involvement in system decisions. © MacArtney

MacArtney Sweden's new office at Nya Varvet (yellow building), set within a busy marine hub, supports more direct involvement in system decisions. © MacArtney

MacArtney has taken the next step in its Sweden operations, moving into an office at Nya Varvet near central Gothenburg on Sweden's west coast, positioning its local colleagues in one of the country's most active marine environments.

Located along the Göta Älv connecting Gothenburg to the North Sea and the Baltic region via the Kattegat, the setting brings MacArtney closer to customers operating in marine and offshore, ocean science, and naval industries. Since relocating, the Swedish operation has begun welcoming visitors, using the space for dialogue, demonstration, and ongoing collaboration.

Proximity improves how the Sweden operation works with project requirements. It allows upfront clarification of needs and context, while giving the local organisation a strong role in technology choices, integration, and configuration in line with specifications. For customers, this creates a more direct path from defined criteria to deployment.

This development is also evident at a regional level, reflecting a broader reinforcement of MacArtney's position in the Nordic market, where MacArtney Norway has recently been recognized as a Gaselle company for sustained growth and operational strength under demanding market conditions.

Globally, MacArtney's approach is grounded in listening to customers and understanding the outcome that needs to be achieved. In environments where precision and reliability are critical, this is supported by technical insight, collaborative working methods, and a consistent focus on operational fit.

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