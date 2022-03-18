MacArtney to Supply All-electric LARS for SMD ROV

The MacArtney Group announced it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) to supply the world’s first all-electric launch and recovery system (LARS) for a remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV).

The MacArtney eLARS will be supplied to integrate SMD’s next-generation EV work class ROV (WROV) technology, specifically for the Atom-EV.

MacArtney noted its eLARS offers several environmental benefits, including reduced risk of oil spillage with zero pressurized oil over water. The system provides approximately 30% better energy efficiency than traditional hydraulic systems, and maintenance is reduced by up to 50%, with the eLARS being fully electric, the company said.