 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2025

MacGregor to Deliver Crane for Dive Support Vessel

(Credit: MacGregor)

(Credit: MacGregor)

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a contract to deliver a 100T AHC crane for a dive support vessel owned by Jana Marine Service Company.

The crane delivery to the Guangzhou Salvage shipyard is scheduled in the second quarter 2026, with vessel delivery later that year..

MacGregor's local sales team will work in close cooperation with Guangzhou Salvage throughout the project to ensure the crane's seamless integration into the vessel and optimise its performance.

"Our 100T AHC crane is a proven solution that offers superior performance and reliability. We are confident that it will meet the customer's needs and exceed its expectations,” said Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Offshore Solutions, MacGregor.

The contract, which was booked in the fourth quarter 2024, is not reported as part of Cargotec’s orders received, as MacGregor is reported as part of discontinued operations.

To remind, Cargotec said in November 2024 it would sell its cargo handler business MacGregor to European private equity firm Triton in a deal valued at $506 million, including debt.

Related News

(Credit: Shearwater)

Shearwater, TotalEnergies Ink Long-Term Marine Seismic Deal

Shearwater Geoservices and TotalEnergies have signed a three-year firm capacity reservation agreement (CRA) for worldwide…

Image courtesy Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine Unveils Multiple New Product launches at Ocean Business

Meet Teledyne Marine at stand no T7 and for dockside demos at HS 02Ocean Business (National Oceanography Centre in Southampton…

© chungking / Adobe Stock

NOC Completes Scottish Roadmap for Offshore Wind Environmental Monitoring

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has delivered a roadmap to guide the observation of ocean to increase the understanding…

(Credit: Navantia UK)

Navantia UK Secures Subsea Structures Manufacturing Order from McDermott

Navantia UK, a subsidiary of Spanish shipbuilder Navantia, has secured a contract from McDermott Trinidad for the manufacture…

(Credit: Green Marine UK)

Green Marine UK Bolsters Subsea Services Unit with Major Investment

Orkney-based marine services firm Green Marine UK has announced a seven-figure capital investment in a new Subsea Services…

Jean Vernet, CEO of James Fisher and Sons (Credit: James Fisher and Sons)

James Fisher Launches Japanese Business Unit

James Fisher and Sons, a global provider of specialist services to the energy, marine and defense industries, has launched new legal entity in Japan…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news