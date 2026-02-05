Thursday, February 5, 2026
 
MacGregor Secures AHC Subsea Crane Order for Floating Wind Farm Construction Vessel

MacGregor has been selected to supply a substantial 400-ton Active Heave Compensated (AHC) subsea crane for a new 127-meter Floating Wind Farm Construction Vessel (FWCV). Purpose-built for the floating offshore wind market, the new vessel is a development for the industry and requires one of the largest subsea AHC cranes ordered in recent years.

The order is booked into MacGregor’s first quarter 2026 order intake.

The contract for MacGregor is with Chinese shipyard, Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. Operations will be managed by Hana Shipping Co., Ltd.

The 400-ton SWL AHC subsea crane is a critical piece of equipment for the new FWCV, which is specifically designed to support mooring operations, cable laying, and other essential construction activities for floating wind projects. The vessel's first project is anticipated to be at the Ulsan Floating Wind Farm Construction, located 70 km off the coast of Ulsan, South Korea.

Delivery of the crane is scheduled for the end of 2027, with the vessel’s delivery following in Q2 2028.

The level of integration required for this crane design, particularly due to the under-deck location of its main hoist, necessitates very close cooperation with the shipyard. The proximity of MacGregor’s production facilities to the shipyard, along with readily available local resources, will ensure a smooth and efficient project execution.

