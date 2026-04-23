 
New Wave Media

April 23, 2026

MacGregor to Supply Deck Machinery for Ultra-Large Cable-Laying Vessel

© MacGregor

© MacGregor

MacGregor has been selected to supply a comprehensive package of offshore and merchant deck machinery for ultra-large cable-laying vessels. The vessel will be constructed at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey.

The contract, secured in close collaboration with Nemo Marine, was booked during Q1 2026, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

The specialized package is designed to support the vessel's operational requirements:

  • Offshore Deck Machinery: Essential equipment tailored specifically for cable-laying activities.
  • Merchant Deck Machinery: High-performance vessel-moving winches designed for critical functions, including anchoring at roadsteads and ensuring safe mooring in ports.

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