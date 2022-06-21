Sea Machines Debuts AI-ris Computer Vision for Commercial Vessels

Marine perception sensor aims to provide high-def situational awareness to eliminate at-sea collisions and allisions

Sea Machines Robotics unveiled AI-ris (Artificial Intelligence Recognition and Identification System), a new marine computer-vision navigation sensor designed to improve safety and performance while vessels are underway.

Sea Machines’ AI-ris uses digital cameras and AI-processing to detect, track, classify and geolocate objects, vessel traffic and other potential obstacles in the majority of operational conditions, day or night. Computer vision helps improve safety for vessels and is also a critical technology for the advancement of autonomous command and control systems. Sea Machines designed AI-ris to be ever-alert, with the ability to deliver predictable operational results that aim to improve vessel reliability, as well as eliminate liabilities caused by human error.

“AI-ris is always scanning for obstacles and can alert the operator of potentially dangerous situations. It also labels objects very small in size, like swimmers, kayakers or animals, to those very large, like another ship,” said Trevor Vieweg, CTO, Sea Machines. “With the ability to detect, classify and geolocate such targets via optical sensors, AI-ris augments and surpasses the capabilities of existing marine sensor technologies, like radar and automatic identification system (AIS), enabling greater performance and achieving the highest levels of safety. In the future, this technology may also help responders detect marine oil spills.”

AI-ris is commercially available now and can be installed aboard existing vessels, as well as new-builds.