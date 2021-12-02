Thursday, December 2, 2021
 
New Wave Media

December 2, 2021

Sea Machines, HamiltonJet Launch JETsense

Credit: Sea Machines

Credit: Sea Machines

Sea Machines Robotics and HamiltonJet have launched a new intelligent voyage control product, named JETsense, that uses autonomous navigation, multi-sensor fusion, and computer vision "to move waterjet vessels to the forefront of 21st-century navigation and utility."

JETsense utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced autonomy to perceive the domain and maintain precise control of steering and speed during a voyage and re-route to avoid traffic and obstacles while enabling a new level of streaming data to improve on-water operations, the two companies said.

The new HamiltonJet product, which features Sea Machines’ technology at its core, is the culmination of a partnership announced earlier this year to offer a helm-based system to advise, safeguard or assume active control of open water vessel transits. A formal product launch took place Wednesday in HamiltonJet’s booth during the International WorkBoat Show, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Sea Machines' founder and CEO Michael G. Johnson and HamiltonJet's General  Manager, Americas, Tom Lathem during the JetSense product launch, held at the International WorkBoat Show.
“JETsense is the first product in the market to incorporate Sea Machines’ advanced vision package. It pairs on-board autonomy with enhanced situational awareness (through cameras, radar, AIS, depth, etc.) in a way that is highly desirable in many manned applications. Throughout development, we prioritized helm integration and the ease-of-use for mariners,” said HamiltonJet’s managing director Ben Reed.

“We work with a variety of autonomy providers around the world, but we knew Sea Machines was the best partner with which to develop JETsense due to their commercial focus and rapidly expanding technical capabilities.”
“Together with HamiltonJet we are elevating the bridge crew from continuous controller to commander, increasing ease, safety and efficiency of a vessel’s operation while giving the crew the freedom to focus beyond conventional routine control,” said Sea Machines’ CEO managing director 

“We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with HamiltonJet. As an early adopter of Sea Machines technologies, HamiltonJet again reaffirms its reputation as an innovator and advanced solutions provider for high-speed marine operations.”

In 2019, Sea Machines and HamiltonJet successfully commissioned an SM300  autonomous control system aboard a HamiltonJet-powered workboat in New  Zealand

Related News

Credit: TetraSpar Demonstrator ApS

Floating Wind Tech: TetraSpar Demonstrator Starts Operation Off Norway

power in automatic, unattended operation. It is located next to the old Hywind demo site that has been in operation since…

Image courtesy Blue Robotics

Blue Robotics Expands on the WetLink Line

Blue Robotics expanded the WetLink family of products. The WetLink Penetrator (WLP) is Blue Robotics’ next-generation solution for low-cost…

Credit: Kongsberg Maritime

Maiden Voyage For World’s First Electric & Autonomous Container Ship - Yara Birkeland

Yara Birkeland, the world's first electric and self-propelled container ship has set off for its maiden voyage in the Oslo fjord in Norway.No Friday…

Credit: Saab Seaeye

Ocean Infinity Buys 10 New eWROVs In Saab Seaeye's Largest Ever ROV Order

Saab Seaeaye, a company building underwater remotely operated vehicles, has agreed to sell 10 of its newly launched electric…

Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Tech Files: SmartTouch Helps Detect Oil Pipe Flange Leaks

A breakthrough in leak risk detection at oil pipe flanges comes from research by the University of Houston using a Saab Seaeye…

The MSubs S201 XLUUV is being trialled by the UK’s Royal Navy to explore the potential capabilities of large uncrewed underwater vehicles for its future missions. (Photo: Sonardyne)

UK’s Test XLUUV Demonstrates Obstacle Avoidance Capabilities

An extra-large, uncrewed, underwater vehicle (XLUUV) built and operated by Plymouth-based MSubs Ltd has recently demonstrated…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

HIRING CHIEF ENGINEER

● GENERAL SANTOS CITY, Philippines

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news