Monday, September 15, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 15, 2025

‘Major Deal’ Offshore Saudi Arabia Boosts Subsea7’s Contract Backlog

(Credit: Subsea7)

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured a major project under the long-term agreement (LTA) with Aramco that relates to certain facilities located offshore Saudi Arabia.

The contract scope includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of 106 kilometers of infield and export pipelines, modification to existing topsides, and associated hook-up activities.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed, but Subsea7 defines a ‘major contract’ as being between $750 million and $1.25 billion

Offshore activities are scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

“This project marks another important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Aramco. We look forward to working closely with the client to deliver this project safely, efficiently, and to the highest standards,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.

Related News

(Credit: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables Gets Subsea Interconnection Job in Greece

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, has signed a turnkey contract with the Independent Power Transmission…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Kicks Off Seismic Imaging for Utsira North OBN Survey

Viridien has started the processing and imaging phase for the Utsira North multi-client Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT to Deliver Cables for Bornholm Energy Island Interconnection

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has signed a contract with Energinet to deliver a HVDC power cable system…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS Start 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Northern Brazil

French seismic firm Viridien, in collaboration with joint venture partner TGS, has started the Megabar Extension Phase I…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Nets Two Multi-Year Contracts to Support Brazil’s Deepwater Oil Push

Fugro has signed two three-year contracts with offshore energy services company Constellation to support deepwater exploration…

Map showing the location of the Momentum OBN data coverage in the U.S. Gulf. (Credit: Wood Mackenzie Lens Upstream/Supplied by Viridien)

Viridien Extends OBN Data Scope Offshore US Coast

French seismic firm Viridien has taken ownership of seismic field data from the Momentum survey, which will be incorporated into Laconia…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news