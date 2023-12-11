Monday, December 11, 2023
 
Saab Makes Double Eagle ROV Sale to Kuwait

Image courtesy Saab

Image courtesy Saab

Saab has received a contract from the U.S. Navy for a Double Eagle Semi-Autonomous Remotely Operated Vehicle (SAROV) for the Kuwait Naval Force.

The Double Eagle family of undersea vehicles is an ROV system used by navies globally supporting mine countermeasure (MCM) missions. In the SA¬ROV configuration the vehicle can be used both as an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) for detection, classification and identification, and as an ROV for mine disposal. The U.S. Navy is procuring this system as a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program for the State of Kuwait’s Naval Force.

Developed and produced at Saab in Linköping, Sweden, this sale represents a milestone in expanding the production of this Swedish technology to the U.S. Saab, Inc.’s Autonomous and Undersea Systems Division will produce parts of this system in close collaboration with other production sites in Sweden, the United Kingdom and Denmark.  

