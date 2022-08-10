Wednesday, August 10, 2022
 
New Wave Media

August 10, 2022

Making Waves @ OSU: Energy Secretary, Senators, Governor tour Oregon State Wave Lab

  • Senator Ron Wyden discusses the importance of renewable energy at a visit to the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on the Oregon State campus (photo: Theresa Hogue)
  • An Oregon State student shows Gov. Brown a robotic arm. (photo: Theresa Hogue)
  • Governor Kate Brown speaks to Oregon State University students about wave energy and robotics. (photo: Theresa Hogue)
  • Secretary Jennifer Granholm, US Department of Energy, discusses the importance of renewable energy at a visit to the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on the Oregon State campus (photo: Theresa Hogue)
  • Senator Ron Wyden discusses the importance of renewable energy at a visit to the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on the Oregon State campus (photo: Theresa Hogue) Senator Ron Wyden discusses the importance of renewable energy at a visit to the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on the Oregon State campus (photo: Theresa Hogue)
  • An Oregon State student shows Gov. Brown a robotic arm. (photo: Theresa Hogue) An Oregon State student shows Gov. Brown a robotic arm. (photo: Theresa Hogue)
  • Governor Kate Brown speaks to Oregon State University students about wave energy and robotics. (photo: Theresa Hogue) Governor Kate Brown speaks to Oregon State University students about wave energy and robotics. (photo: Theresa Hogue)
  • Secretary Jennifer Granholm, US Department of Energy, discusses the importance of renewable energy at a visit to the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on the Oregon State campus (photo: Theresa Hogue) Secretary Jennifer Granholm, US Department of Energy, discusses the importance of renewable energy at a visit to the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on the Oregon State campus (photo: Theresa Hogue)

U.S. Department of  Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory at Oregon State University on Tuesday afternoon, with Granholm touting wave energy as “the elixir that we need” to address climate change by ending the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels.

The visit was organized by OSU and the Pacific Marine Energy Center, a consortium of universities including Oregon State that is focused on advancing marine renewable energy.

“We’ve all been in the ocean,” Granholm told a group of OSU researchers and students after touring the lab’s wave basin and flume. “We’ve all felt the energy it has. That energy can be used to turn on the lights in our homes. Those waves never stop moving.”

During the 80-minute visit to the wave lab, the secretary, senators and governor mingled with graduate students who provided presentations on their research. The leaders also discussed the future of green energy with OSU faculty from the colleges of Engineering and Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences.

The state and federal leaders heard presentations on the use of autonomous underwater robots, which are seen as the key to safely inspecting and maintaining undersea generation equipment.

The leaders also heard updates on PacWave, Oregon State’s open-ocean wave energy test facility to be constructed 7 miles off the Oregon Coast south of Newport, and C-Power, an Oregon company that makes marine energy power generation devices.

“As a land grant institution, Oregon State University takes on society’s most pressing issues, like climate change by coming up with clean energy solutions,” OSU Interim President Becky Johnson told the state and federal leaders. “I’m proud of our marine energy research and development initiatives, which are only possible because of the support we receive at the federal and state levels.”

Wyden pledged to make collaboration, research and federal investments priorities in advancing wave energy development.  

“Every step of the way we’ll bring people together, fishing families and the Tribes,” added Wyden. “We need both funding for the research and for economic activity in the private sector. Sen. Merkley and I are in a position to make sure marine energy gets done right.”

Wind, solar and wave energy show “enormous potential,” said Merkley.

"We have some of the best locations for wave power, and we need facilities like this lab and PacWave to develop the technologies for harvesting it,” he said. “My hope is that 10 years from now wave energy is a real thing.”

Brown described Granholm as a “phenomenal leader working to decarbonize the energy grid.”

“She shares our values, and the No. 1 value is collaboration,” Brown said. “We need everyone, including the federal government and the private sector, to make green energy work. Equity needs to be at the forefront as we work toward a fossil-free energy future because we know that people of color and Indigenous people have been disproportionately impacted by climate change.”

Students and faculty gather with Gov. Kate Brown and Senators Merkley and Wyden at the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory on the Oregon State University Corvallis campus. (photo: Theresa Hogue)

Related News

(File photo: John Paul Kotara II / U.S. Navy)

US Navy Recovers Lost Fighter Jet from the Bottom of the Mediterranean Sea

The U.S. Navy said it has retrieved a fighter jet that was lost from an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea last month.The…

Proposed conceptual rendering of CCRV (Image courtesy of Glosten)

Glosten Tapped to Design Scripps' New Hydrogen-hybrid Research Vessel

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography today announced that naval architecture and marine engineering company…

Credit: Saitec

Floating Wind: DemoSATH Floater Launched in Spain (VIDEO)

Spanish offshore engineering firm Saitec Offshore Technologies and renewables giant RWE on Wednesday marked the completion…

Figure 1. Summary of the method from collecting data on the PML Explorer to model training and plastic detection using the AI algorithm. Image courtesy Plymouth Marine Laboratory

Floating Plastic Litter Detected, Categorized Using AI

A new AI technique pioneered by scientists at PML uses images from a vessel-mounted camera to identify different types of…

A T38 Devil Ray unmanned surface vessel operates during a demonstration off the coast of Bahrain, April 29, 2022. (Photo: David Resnick / U.S. Army)

Navy Establishing Unmanned Surface Vessel Fleet for Persistent ISR in Middle East

“We're not tinkering. We're building enhanced maritime domain awareness.”The U.S. Navy’s Task Force 59, based in Bahrain as part of the U.S.

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

AXYS Technologies Inc.

AXYS Technologies Inc. (AXYS) is an ISO 9001-2015 registered Canadian company with over 47 years experience in the design, manufacture and installation of remote environmental monitoring systems worldwide. The AXYS legacy began with marine consulting contracts to Environment Canada for wave studies in 1974.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member - Temporary

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Ocracoke, NC, United States

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news