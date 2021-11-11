Mammoet, Offshore Wind Innovators Open Challenge to Innovate on Offshore Wind Logistics

Companies challenges innovators to find a solution for lifing, transferring components for offshore wind turbines

Mammoet and Offshore Wind Innovators, in cooperation with TKI Wind op Zee, have launched the 5th Offshore Wind Innovation Challenge, which is focused on finding solutions for the safe and efficient transfer of objects from a floating vessel to offshore wind structures, to reduce the cost and the scheduled impact of maintenance.

The challenge can be split into three different sub-sections:

How do you position the barge, ship, or vessel close to the wind turbine foundation, floater, or tower?



How do you transfer the components required for maintenance from a barge, ship or vessel onto the wind turbine structure, or floating foundation?



How do you transfer/ lift the components towards the nacelle?

From November 10, 2021 to January 7, 2022, SME entrepreneurs can apply for this challenge. They can then present their idea or proven (complete or partial) solution during the Pitch & Ask session in January.

Thereafter, until April 2nd companies can optimize their solutions, receiving feedback and collaborating with professionals of Mammoet and TKI Wind op Zee during the Bootcamp in April. The finalists will be invited to pitch their developed concept to a broad audience during the Innovation Challenge Finals in May 2022.