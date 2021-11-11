Thursday, November 11, 2021
 
New Wave Media

November 11, 2021

Mammoet, Offshore Wind Innovators Open Challenge to Innovate on Offshore Wind Logistics

Companies challenges innovators to find a solution for lifing, transferring components for offshore wind turbines

Mammoet and Offshore Wind Innovators, in cooperation with TKI Wind op Zee, have launched the 5th Offshore Wind Innovation Challenge, which is focused on finding solutions for the safe and efficient transfer of objects from a floating vessel to offshore wind structures, to reduce the cost and the scheduled impact of maintenance. 

The challenge can be split into three different sub-sections:

  • How do you position the barge, ship, or vessel close to the wind turbine foundation, floater, or tower?
  • How do you transfer the components required for maintenance from a barge, ship or vessel onto the wind turbine structure, or floating foundation?
  • How do you transfer/ lift the components towards the nacelle?

From November 10, 2021 to January 7, 2022, SME entrepreneurs can apply for this challenge. They can then present their idea or proven (complete or partial) solution during the Pitch & Ask session in January.

Thereafter, until April 2nd companies can optimize their solutions, receiving feedback and collaborating with professionals of Mammoet and TKI Wind op Zee during the Bootcamp in April. The finalists will be invited to pitch their developed concept to a broad audience during the Innovation Challenge Finals in May 2022.

Related News

Orpheus AUV was one of several technologies tested aboard Okeanos Explorer in 2021 to enable deeper and more comprehensive exploration than previously possible. Credit: Art Howard Photography/GFOE

MTR 100: NOAA ... Working at the Interface of Exploration and Education

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is the only federal agency with a program dedicated to exploring the deep ocean…

© fotoart-wallraf/AdobeStock

UK Researchers Collaborate on Climate Solutions

UK climate science organizations announced a plan to form a new national alliance focused on climate solutions for society.

Credit: DedMityay/AdobeStock

A Seismic Shift

Despite oil prices recently edging past $80 a barrel, scars from two recent oil industry downturns in five years have forced…

Credit: OOS

Dutch Offshore Service Firm Designs Renewables-powered Semi-submersible Mussel Farm

OOS Group, a Dutch-based offshore services company, known to Offshore Engineer readers for its semi-submersible heavy lift…

QYSEA’s FIFISH PRO W6 ROV with A50 DVL fitted (Station Lock & Control). Image courtesy QYSEA

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

QYSEA and Water Linked have partnered to equip QYSEA’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) with cutting edge underwater positioning sensors.

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Plymouth University Marine Institute

We represent a large pool of world-leading experts whose breadth of marine knowledge and expertise is second-to-none in the UK, enabling us to understand relationships between human activities and our surrounding seas. We develop, work and collaborate with businesses…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech Files: New Products, Systems and Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Merchant navy

● MORADABAD, UTTAR PRADESH, India

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Crewing Executive

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news