Monday, August 28, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 28, 2023

Brix Marine Delivers Research Vessel for Pacific Whale Foundation in Hawaii

(Photo: Brix Marine)

(Photo: Brix Marine)

Port Angeles, Wash.-based Brix Marine has delivered the Pacific Whale Foundation's new research vessel Kaiao, custom-built to support marine research, conservation and education.

Founded in 1980 and based in Maui, Hawaii, the PWF is a nongovernmental organization that has been at the forefront of whale research and public education, striving to safeguard the marine environment and prevent the destruction of Humpback whale populations and other aquatic species in the region.

With an overall length of 30 feet and a beam of 11 feet, the 3011-CTC research vessel—part of the builder's LabCat portfolio—features an aluminum hull construction and twin Suzuki outboard engines.

Captain and chief scientist Jens Currie said, “The vessel handles well, and I love the boat. Now having 200 hours on it, I can confidently say that it’s custom-built to fit our needs, and it has worked out incredibly well, making research a lot easier.”

To facilitate marine research and observation, the vessel is equipped with cutting-edge equipment, including a Garmin radar system as well as a viewing platform, a drone launching/landing platform and a bow pulpit. Kaiao can accommodate up to 8 crew members on board.

PWF will use Kaiao for many vital initiatives, including marine research, wildlife observation, educational tours and conservation efforts, amplifying their efforts to preserve the delicate marine ecosystem in Hawaii.

“As an organization deeply committed to making a positive difference in the world, we are honored to have partnered with Pacific Whale Foundation in crafting the remarkable Kaiao,” said Perry Knudson, managing director at Brix Marine. “Our collaboration with PWF exemplifies our vision of supporting noble causes through advanced marine technology, and we are proud to contribute to their mission of marine conservation.”

Related News

© fischers / Adobe Stock

Plastic Levels in Lake Geneva as High as World's Oceans

, nestled at the foot of the Alps, has long been considered as a near-pristine body of water, but new research has found…

© Santi / Adobe Stock

How Japan Will Release Treated Water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Japan is set to begin pumping more than a million tonnes of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Aug.

Elkhorn coral fragments rescued from overheating ocean nurseries sit in cooler water at Keys Marine Laboratory. (Photo: NOAA)

The Heroic Effort to Save Florida’s Coral Reef from Devastating Ocean Heat

Armed with scrub brushes, young scuba divers took to the waters of Florida’s Alligator Reef in late July to try to help corals…

(Image: L3Harris)

First AUV Launched from a Moving Submarine

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) has been launched from a moving submarine in what is said to be a world first.U.S.…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals…

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Charters Innovative Unmanned Surface Vessel for Subsea Inspection, Survey Work

Offshore and subsea services provider DeepOcean will charter a newbuild unmanned surface vessel (USV) for subsea inspection…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Engineer

● Ventura, CA, United States

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news