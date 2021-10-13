Wednesday, October 13, 2021
 
New Wave Media

October 13, 2021

AST Marine Sciences Rebrands as Applied Telematics

(Photo: Applied Telematics)

(Photo: Applied Telematics)

Applied Telematics is the new name for AST Marine Sciences Limited, a provider of remote monitoring and asset management services for fishing enforcement authorities, vessel owners and commercial operators of fixed and mobile assets globally.

Applied Telematics, part of The AST Group, was given the new brand and operating name to reflect the its expertise in telemetry and services—its core focus and business—the company said,

As part of this rebrand, the firm's growing team of maritime experts have moved into new offices in Norwich, U.K., where the company is now a key element to AST’s Maritime Center of Excellence.

Related News

MacArtney’s Phil Middleton and STR’s Neil Jackson confirm the NEXUS 8 transaction at OB21. Photo courtesy MacArtney

STR Invest in MacArtney’s NEXUS 8 Multiplexer

MacArtney announced the launch of the NEXUS 8 at Ocean Business 2021 ongoing now in Southampton, UK, the latest addition…

iXblue launched its first Remotely Operated Towed Vehicle (ROTV): FlipiX. Photo courtesy iXblue

Meet FlipiX: iXblue Launches New ROTV

At Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton, iXblue today launched a new ROTV -- FlipiX -- designed to enhance autonomous survey…

Image courtesy Forum Marinum Foundation

Finnish Underwater Warfare Exhibition opens in Forssa

Forum Marinum Maritime Center has opened the Underwater Warfare Exhibition at DA-Group’s headquarters in Forssa, an exhibition…

“Autonomous operations will be mainstream. I doubt there are many that question that. The challenge, especially for a startup innovation company like ours, is time.” Michael Johnson, Founder and CEO, Sea Machines

Michael Johnson, Sea Machines: MTR's #3 Ocean Influencer

Sea Machines’ leaderships in the maritime autonomy space lands Michael Johnson, Founder and CEO, as MTR’s #3 Ocean Influencer…

Image courtesy Curtin Institute for Computation (CIC)

Technology: Automated Fish Counting System from CIC

Researchers from the Curtin Institute for Computation (CIC) will use the latest in data science to develop an automated fish…

A joint deployment of an environmental sensor processor off the Washington coast by NOAA and the Northwest Association of Networked Ocean Observing Systems, one of the certified IOOS regional associations. (Photo: Stephanie Moore/NOAA)

NOAA Awards $41 Million for Ocean Observing

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) Office on Tuesday…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Omnitech Electronics Inc

Omnitech provides advanced sensor systems for underwater surveillance, acoustic and electromagnetic ship-signature measurements and mine clearance diver training. Products include: low-power lightweight digital hydrophone arrays; a portable magnetic check range…
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Older Landslide Found in Nuup Kangerlua

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Lead Generation

● Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news