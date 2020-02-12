Maritime Sapphire Optics for Subsea Apps

Meller Optics has introduced a broad range of custom manufactured sapphire lenses, windows, and domes for use in submersibles and other deep water undersea applications.

Meller Marine Sapphire Optics feature Mohs 9 hardness, which is second only to diamond and can withstand fast moving sand, particles, and deep water pressure to 10,000 psi, depending upon application. Custom manufactured to OEM specifications, they can be supplied as lenses, windows, and domes in sizes from 0.25” to 10” O.D. with varying wall thicknesses and treatments.

Featuring surface finishes that can be held to 10-5 scratch-dig, roughness to less than or equal to 0.3 nm RA, and flatness to 0.5 fringes HeNe, Meller Marine Sapphire Optics can incorporate elliptical edge shaping and steps, holes, and slots for mounting. Suitable for use in submersibles, probes, and sensors, their smooth flat surfaces help prevent algae growth.

Meller Marine Sapphire Optics are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity.