November 11, 2022

Maritime Risk Symposium: Full Program Released

Image courtesy MRS 2022

The 2022 Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS), scheduled to be held Nov. 15-17, 2022, hosted by Argonne National Laboratory at the Argonne campus in Lemont, Illinois, recently unveiled the full conference program, packed with experts with insights on the challenges facing the inland waterway systems.

MRS is an annual international event focused on risks involving the global maritime transportation system (MTS). For the MRS, the U.S. Coast Guard partners with the sponsor, the Transportation Research Board of the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, and the hosting agency. MRS began in 2011 and has grown in size, scope and interest.  

The theme of MRS 2022 is “The Importance of Inland Systems to the MTS.” The United States has more than 25,000 miles of navigable waters, which can carry around 630 million tons of cargo annually. Barges carry the bulk of the commodities on the inland river networks while freighters carry the commodities on the Great Lakes and Saint Lawrence Seaway. About 60 percent of U.S. farm exports travel through inland waterways. Disruptions to this collective maritime system would have serious impacts on the nation’s economy and its logistics system.

MRS 2022 will be held live and virtually.

