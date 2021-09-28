Wednesday, September 29, 2021
 
Maritime Risk Symposium: Registration is Now Open

The University of Houston’s College of Technology will host the 12th Annual Maritime Risk Symposium, a virtual event, in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences from November 1-5, 2021.

The Maritime Risk Symposium is an annual conference in which government and maritime industry leaders, port representatives, researchers, and solution providers convene to examine current and emerging threats to maritime security.

Registration
Registration for this year’s virtual Maritime Risk Symposium has been reduced to $50 per person. Registrants will receive a personalized code to participate in conference sessions. Following the Symposium, the code will also allow them access to our recordings of conference speakers and panel sessions over the next year.

Register for this year’s Symposium at www.MaritimeRiskSymposium.org/registration.

Agenda
The Symposium will be spread out over five days (November 1-5). Sessions will be conducted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Eastern) to allow access across time zones nation-wide.

Review the revised agenda at www.MaritimeRiskSymposium.org/agenda.

Through presentations, panels, and open forums, the 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium will be organized into five tracks, highlighting the areas of:

  • Decarbonization and the Transition to Green Technologies
  • Autonomous Vessels and Systems
  • Maritime Cybersecurity
  • Security and Resilience of the Maritime Supply Chain; and
  • The Arctic Maritime Domain

Student Research Poster Contest
The 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium’s Student Research Poster Contest will continue as planned. This is an opportunity for interested students at high school, undergraduate and graduate-levels to contribute to the field of maritime risk, gain professional recognition, and build a network of like-minded students, colleagues, and mentors. Students must submit their posters prior to midnight on October 15, 2021.

Information on the Symposium’s Research Poster Contest may be found at www.MaritimeRiskSymposium.org/student-poster-competition.

Questions? Contact MRS@uh.edu, or Kevin Clement, Symposium Co-Chair at 512.626.5413.

