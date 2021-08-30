 
New Wave Media

August 30, 2021

MARTAC, SES Collaborate on USVs

Subsea Europe Services will configure and integrate survey technologies into an integrated Hydrographic Survey Platform to ensure that the Mantas T12 is easy to operate and has the capability to acquire high quality marine data. Image courtesy Subsea Europe Services.

Subsea Europe Services will configure and integrate survey technologies into an integrated Hydrographic Survey Platform to ensure that the Mantas T12 is easy to operate and has the capability to acquire high quality marine data. Image courtesy Subsea Europe Services.

Maritime Tactical Systems Inc. (MARTAC) and Subsea Europe Services collaboration combines technology and autonomous survey platforms for new, more efficient marine data acquisition workflows

Subsea Europe Services and Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) innovator MARTAC have signed an extensive partnership agreement for cooperation on the delivery of unmanned and autonomous marine survey platforms.

The partnership unites Florida-headquartered MARTAC’s USV portfolio for defence, commercial and scientific applications with Subsea Europe Services’ hydroacoustic sensors, platforms and solutions expertise, which is available through its established European rental pool, sales and support channels.

The partners aim to make MARTAC’s high-performance USVs more accessible for defense and marine surveying applications in Europe, with Subsea Europe Services providing added value through deep integration between the USVs and its own integrated technologies, which are designed and proven to simplify and optimise marine data acquisition.

The initial focus is on MARTAC’s new fully electric MANTAS T12, a 3.6 metre ‘X-Class’ vessel, mobilized with Subsea Europe Service’s integrated Hydroacoustic Survey System (iHSS). The combination unlocks unprecedented speed, agility and operational capabilities that can transform the marine survey workflow to improve data quality and reduce costs.

The MANTAS T12 is a next generation USV offering new levels of operator control flexibility with full and semi-autonomous, and human-in-the-loop operations. With optional solar power, its open architecture and modular design allow rapid integration of new sensors and communication technologies to meet diverse mission requirements.

The first MANTAS T12 integrated Hydrographic Survey Platforms will be made available for the European survey industry by Subsea Europe Services at the start of 2022.

Related News

© chung-chieh jsu/EyeEm / Adobe Stock

China Pursuing Bigger Ocean Carbon Sinks to Help Meet Climate Goals

China will explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system…

35kg RAMMS ALB sensor offers a unique combination of scanning capability (2ppm density & 3x Secchi penetration), and small form-factor. © Fugro

Lidar Helps to illuminate the Future of Oceans

The statement that 80% of our world’s oceans remain unexplored is well known—and possibly, overstated. Observance of United…

Illustration only - damedias/AdobeStock

TechnipFMC Joins Seabed Mineral Extraction Arena

TechnipFMC, a company best known for its offshore oilfield services and equipment, is looking to diversify its offering and…

CorPower WEC - Credit: CorePower (file photo)

VIDEO: CorPower Builds 'World's largest' Wave Energy Test-rig

Wave energy technology developer CorPower has said it has completed construction of the world’s largest wave energy test-rig…

A brittle star and coral are picked up by ROV Subastian’s manipulator arm, along with the piece of deep-sea rock they are inhabiting. Taking the rock along with the accompanying organisms allows the scientists to study whether certain organisms prefer certain substrates. Photo Copyright Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Exploration Off California Discovers New Methane Seep, Whale Fall

Marine scientists on Schmidt Ocean Institute's research vessel Falkor completed a 12-day expedition off the coast of Southern…

© Sven Bachstroem/AdobeStock

Seminar: NOAA Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute - Exploring the US’s Blue Frontier

Please join us Aug. 11th at 3 p.m. EDT for a one-hour seminar on the Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute (OECI), with…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Stema Systems

Stema Systems supplies and integrates on rental and sales basis hydrographic and oceanology measurement systems. We are the manufacturer of the Silas SBP and Tune in-situ density products on which many authorities world-wide rely to maintain the nautical depth in muddy environments.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck and Engine Subject Matter Specialists

● Martinsburg, WV

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news