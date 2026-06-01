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June 1, 2026

MARTAC, Mystic Powerboats to Expand ASV Production Capacity

© MARTAC

© MARTAC

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a provider of autonomous unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and Mystic Power boats, a leader in high-performance composite vessel construction, announced a co-production partnership to increase MARTAC’s domestic production capacity to meet growing requirements from U.S. and allied customers.

MARTAC’s partnership with Mystic is the first of several pending domestic co-production partnerships the company is finalizing that will support a expansion of its co-production framework. The distributed production model strengthens MARTAC’s ability to meet operational demand by increasing surge capacity, diversifying the supply chain, and accelerating delivery timelines.

Demand for autonomous maritime systems is accelerating as defense and national security organizations expand their use of autonomous capabilities in distributed maritime operations, maritime domain awareness, logistics support and force protection. MARTAC’s family of USVs, including the Devil Ray and MANTAS platforms, has been operationally proven for over ten years in multiple government programs and exercises. The company is now positioned to expand current capacity that meets both near-term needs and can scale with the market demands over time. 

Mystic Powerboats brings three decades of expertise in advanced carbon-fiber and composite manufacturing, operating from a nearly 100,000-square-foot production facility equipped with the tooling, workforce and processes required to produce high-strength, lightweight hull structures at scale. Mystic’s proven capabilities in epoxy resin infusion, carbon-fiber lamination and foam-core construction align directly with the materials and methods used in MARTAC’s Devil Ray and MANTAS platforms, making the company an ideal co-production partner for scaling autonomous vessel deliveries.

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