May 19, 2022

Matthew Zimmerman takes the helm at FarSounder

  • Matthew Zimmerman is taking the helm as CEO at Farsounder. Photo courtesy Farsounder
  • Cheryl M. Zimmerman continues her role as Chairman of the Board, as well as taking on the position of Market Development Strategist. Photo courtesy Farsounder
FarSounder said that Matthew Zimmerman is taking the helm as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Former CEO, Cheryl M. Zimmerman continues her role as Chairman of the Board, as well as taking on the position of Market Development Strategist.

