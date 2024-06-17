Merrigan Joins Teledyne RD Instruments

Teledyne RD Instruments (RDI) announced it has appointed Dr. Sarah Ruth Merrigan as its new Technical Service and Support Engineer.

Merrigan will be based out of RDI headquarters in Poway, Calif. and joins Paul Chua, MMSci, and Chris Rockey on the company's field service team to enhance global support of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCP) and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVL).

Merrigan has a background in civil engineering, physical oceanography, water resources and hydrology, with a BS and an MS from the University of Arizona and PhD from the University of California, Irvine. As a graduate research assistant, Merrigan’s work focused on understanding the physical drivers of hypoxia in coral reef systems. She used analytical models and field observations to analyze the physical processes that affect the oxygen dynamics and water quality in these fragile ecosystems.

Grant Jennings, Product Line Director of RDI, said, “First off, I’d like to congratulate Sarah on her recently earned PhD from UC Irvine. And secondly, I’m delighted to welcome Sarah to the field service/support team at RDI. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in oceanographic data analysis, water resources, hydrology, and civil engineering. We look forward to her application of theoretical and practical knowledge to address our customers’ requirements."

Merrigan added, “I am excited to join the RDI team and look forward to leveraging my multi-faceted background to assist clientele with our products. This position combines my water resource background with my physical oceanography experience, including deploying and analyzing data from Teledyne RDI Workhorses, enabling me to help our customers problem-solve and collect robust observations in many settings.”

Teledyne RD Instruments, founded in 1982 and a part of Teledyne Marine, designs and manufactures wave measurement, current profiling, and precision navigation solutions used in academic, commercial, and defense applications.