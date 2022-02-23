Wednesday, February 23, 2022
 
MidAtlantic Engineering Acquires ECM Engineers

Photo courtesy MidAtlantic Engineering Partners, LLC

MidAtlantic Engineering Partners, a civil, environmental, and marine engineering and surveying firm, acquired ECM Engineers, Inc. (ECM) which specializes in underwater bridge inspections, structural evaluations, and structural design of bridges and waterfront structures.  

MidAtlantic offers a full range of consulting services and technical solutions that encompass every stage of a project, including surveying, environmental permitting, construction administration, project management, and land development engineering and planning.  The company was founded in 2010 by Professional Engineer and Planner Louis Zuegner, who has over 20 years of industry experience across both the private and municipal sectors; and Professional Engineer William Parkhill, who has worked in the engineering and consulting field since 2003, with extensive experience in residential and commercial development and redevelopment.

Prior to the acquisition, the MidAtlantic Marine Group had been performing commercial diving, engineering design, and permitting throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico since 2017.  During that time, the Group has been led by Stuart Lewis, P.E. who has driven impressive growth and sustained success to date in the Waterfront and Infrastructure segments of the industry.

