 
New Wave Media

June 9, 2026

Millions of Coral Larvae Released at Nyinggulu

Source: WAMSI

Source: WAMSI

Despite the arrival of Cyclone Narelle, coral researchers have successfully undertaken a coral regeneration trial at Nyinggulu (Ningaloo) over two coral spawning events in Exmouth and Coral Bay.

The Nyinggulu Coral Larval Enhancement trial, managed by the Western Australian Marine Science Institution (WAMSI) as part of the WA Reef Regen Program, successfully supported the development of millions of coral larvae, increasing genetic variation and giving the young larvae the best chance for survival as they begin the long process of settling and growing.  

The efforts were designed to encourage coral regeneration at Nyinggulu following the severe coral bleaching, caused by an extended marine heatwave, across the summer of 2024/2025.

The project was pulled together in just two months and included researchers from Southern Cross University (SCU), the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS), CSIRO, and WA Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA), in consultation with Traditional Owners. 

It marked a first in terms of the scale and speed for a coral regeneration project to be developed and executed, in response to the urgency of the situation.  

“Bleached coral is stressed and vulnerable. Putting energy into spawning is a way for the species to survive,” says WAMSI CEO Dr Twomey. “We knew that the 2026 coral spawning at Nyinggulu was an opportunity to capitalise on a mass spawning event to support regeneration, and we needed to act quickly.”

Southern Cross University’s Distinguished Professor Peter Harrison, who led the coral larval enhancement technique employed at Nyinggulu has previously successfully applied it on the Great Barrier Reef and overseas. This trial is the largest undertaken in WA.

The coral larval enhancement technique involves collecting coral spawn during mass spawning events, either from individual colonies or from a coral slick. Millions of larvae are then cultured in floating nursery pools to improve genetic mixing and survival, before being released onto damaged sections of the reef or onto settlement tiles deployed onto the reef.

The Nyinggulu trial was not without its challenges. The Exmouth spawning in March was impacted by strong winds, limiting the formation of coral spawn slicks. The project team shifted focus to collect spawn from individual corals including the Mesa reef, collecting about 1 million eggs and embryos that were deployed into a larval pool for culturing. Approximately 800,000 healthy coral larvae were raised, with over 3000 baby coral polyps settled limestone tiles. The tiles were redeployed on Mesa reef for future monitoring, with the remaining larvae released directly onto the reef.

In contrast, the April mass coral spawning at Coral Bay post-cyclone Narelle, resulted in large spawn slicks and the collection of more than 100 million eggs and embryos. The mass larval culture in reef pools resulted in more than 70 million competent larvae, which were deployed to settle across multiple reef locations in Coral Bay.

Harrison said that as well as helping millions of larvae to develop, the project collected important new data about the Reef. “We have new information about coral spawning and larval development times for Nyinggulu, including locations that were previously unrecorded.
“We’ve also successfully demonstrated that large-scale, reef-based mass larval production and release of coral larvae is a feasible option to support regeneration on Nyinggulu’s diverse reef systems.”

Given coral takes years to grow, the results of the trial won’t be known for a couple of years. Project Director for the Nyinggulu trial Dr Jenny Shaw, says there is no doubt this year’s spawning process has been given an advantage, and that trial has created a new model for coral restoration projects.  

Related News

Henning Berg (Credit: Viridien)

Viridien Appoints Former SLB Executive as CEO

French seismic firm Viridien has appointed Henning Berg as chief executive officer and director following approval by shareholders…

REGENT's Seaglider (Credit: REGENT/MOL)

REGENT’s Seaglider Set for Japan Take Off with New Certification Process

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Japan Airlines (JAL) have entered into an agreement with Lloyd's Register and U.S.-based REGENT…

U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office conducts a hydrographic survey by launching an unmanned surface vessel, supported by a Bahrain Coast Guard escort, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Credit: Official U.S. Navy photo

A Double-Sided Trident: Dual-Use Environmental Data Underpins Subsea Defense

On December 15, 2016, the USNS Bowditch, a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey vessel, was operating approximately 50 nautical…

Illustration of coastal hydrographic vessel (Credit: Navantia)

ABB to Power Spanish Navy’s New Hydrographic Vessels

ABB has secured a contract from Spanish shipbuilder Navantia to supply power distribution and propulsion systems for two…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news