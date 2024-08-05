 
August 5, 2024

Mills Joins Cellula Robotics as CCO

Image courtesy Cellula Robotics

Cellula Robotics appointed Richard Mills as its new Chief Commercial Officer. 

Mills has more than 16 years in the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) industry. Mills began his career in the subsea industry with International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd. in Vancouver, Canada, then spent a decade leading Kongsberg Marine Robotics' sales team.

Mills has been an active member of the Society of Underwater Technology's Panel on Underwater Robotics and a life member of the Marine Technology Society. He has volunteered as a technical reviewer for the IEEE OES Oceans conference for over a decade and served as a board member for Eelume AS.

"I am excited to be joining Cellula at such a pivotal time in the AUV industry," said Richard Mills. "The adoption of long-range systems by the subsea and seabed warfare community across the defense sector is accelerating. We are also seeing offshore energy operators evaluate long range autonomous vehicles, especially where lifecycle emissions are a growing consideration. When we couple long endurance with the ability to loiter, deploy, and potentially recover off-platform assets, the operational future is almost unlimited across defence, commercial, and science applications. The Solus range of hydrogen-powered AUVs provides a real opportunity to do something quite different."

