April 3, 2025

Miros Launches Cloud-based Oil Spill Detection Monitoring Tool

(Credit: Miros)

(Credit: Miros)

Miros expanded its product line with the launch of the Oil Spill Detection (OSD) Monitoring application in Miros Cloud.

Designed to run on top of Miros’ OSD system, the solution introduces a new level of real-time visibility, centralized collaboration, and full accountability for offshore operators and proactive oil spill management. 

In an industry where oil spills demand instant action, OSD Monitoring empowers users to monitor, track, and respond faster than ever before, minimizing environmental impact. 

By utilizing a real-time, cloud-based monitoring platform, all alarms and data are continuously tracked across multiple sites and securely shared between offshore units, onshore control rooms, and remote stakeholders. 

This centralized system ensures transparent communication and enhances collaboration, enabling all parties to make informed, dynamic decisions in real-time.

Crucially, OSD Monitoring delivers full accountability and compliance. Every alarm event is automatically logged, with user identification attached to each action, generating a secure read-only audit trail, that ensures unbiased audit-ready documentation.

"With OSD Monitoring, we are redefining how oil spill detection is managed - bridging the gap between fast detection, effective collaboration, and full traceability. 

“By offering tamper-proof data, secure information sharing, and real-time insights via the cloud, we give our customers the tools they need to make informed, compliant, and efficient decisions every time,” said Aurelia Paraschiv, Product Manager for cloud applications at Miros.

The automated approach helps operators to reduce manual inspections, avoid unnecessary dispatches due to false alarms, and cut operational costs. 

By deploying response teams only when and where they are needed, resources are optimized, operational efficiency is improved, and costs associated with oil spill monitoring are significantly lowered.

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
