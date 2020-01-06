Mitcham Appoints New Tech Positions

Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("Mitcham") has made two key additions to its technology development team.

Andy Meecham has joined Mitcham in the newly-created position of Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Additionally, Dr Peter Ramsay has joined the company as Director – Strategic Hydrographic Programs.

Meecham will be responsible for directing all of Mitcham's research and development activities. This role includes identifying opportunities to expand product offerings from existing technologies as well as acquiring new technology through internal development, acquisition or partnering with others.

Before joining Mitcham, Meecham served as Chief Technology Officer for Northern Defense Industries for six years. Prior to that, his experience includes technology and engineering positions at Sonardyne International and Thales Underwater Systems. Meecham, who has published a number of articles concerning marine acoustic technology, holds an M.Sc. (P.C. Interfacing & Software Applications) and a B.Sc. in Physics from Imperial College, London, U.K.

In his role, Dr Ramsay's initial focus will be to guide the development of the company's next generation bathymetric sonar system. He will also assist in promoting the company's products and technologies within the hydrographic industry and assist in identifying and developing new opportunities.

Prior to joining Mitcham in January 2020, Dr Ramsay held a number of important positions within the hydrographic industry, including Director and co-owner of Marine GeoSolutions in Australia and South Africa. Dr Ramsay's extensive list of publications includes one book, 18 peer-reviewed publications and 36 conference abstracts. He holds a PhD (Marine Geophysics) and a BSc Honors in Engineering Geology and is a Certified Professional Hydrographic Surveyor Level 1 with the Surveying & Spatial Science Institute in Australia.