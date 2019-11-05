 
November 5, 2019

Mooring Cables for LoVe Ocean Observatory

Photo: NOVACAVI

Photo: NOVACAVI

With extensive experience in designing and manufacturing underwater custom cables, NOVACAVI has recently supplied a couple of specially engineered mooring cables for the Lofoten-Vesterålen Cabeled Ocean Observatory.

The Lofoten-Vesterålen Cabeled Ocean Observatory (LoVe) is a Norwegian infrastructure for marine research, monitoring and subsea technology development off the North Norway coast.

Due to their peculiar harsh environmental application, these cables had to be conceived and manufactured to fulfil a wide range of data communication systems while guaranteeing the following key features:

  • Breaking strength up to 4400Kg
  • Reinforced construction with fibers embedded into outer sheath
  • Configuration for DSL and RS 485 communication Fiber Optic and Ethernet
  • Watertightness
  • Pressure, abrasion, & weather resistance
  • Suitability for constant movement in sea water

Engineering expertise, comprehensive knowledge of materials and a high degree of manufacturing precision enabled NOVACAVI to develop these application-specific cables entirely tailored to customer’s requirements.

Specialist in custom cables design and manufacturing for harsh and demanding environments since 1975, NOVACAVI provides the most efficient cable solution to face and support all activities in the most difficult scenarios.

fiber optic
