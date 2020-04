Motive Offshore Group appointed David Leith as Rentals Division Manager.

Motive Offshore Group has also reported an impressive start to 2020 for its Rentals division, with first quarter results exceeding initial expectations.

Launched in 2010 by James Gregg and Dave Acton, Motive Offshore Group is headquartered in Boyndie, Banff, Scotland, with additional offices in Aberdeen, Houston, Norway and the Middle East.