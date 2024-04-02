 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2024

Motus to Supply Platform Main Crane for Empire Wind 1 OSS

(Credit: Equinor)

(Credit: Equinor)

Norwegian crane specialist Motus Technology has secured a contract from Seatrium to deliver engineering, design, and construction of the platform main crane for Empire Wind 1 Offshore Substation (OSS).

The main platform crane from Motus will be delivered to Seatrium’s Singapore yard, before the offshore substation platform will be installed about 20 miles south of Long Island as part of Empire 1 offshore wind farm.

The delivery from Motus Technology consists of a self-contained electric-hydraulic offshore crane, developed to lift 5-tonnes at 30 meters and designed in accordance with the API 2C Eight Edition.

It will comply with U.S. statutory laws and regulations for inspection, installation, and operation in offshore U.S. Federal areas.

As the crane will be left unattended for long periods, special considerations are given to protect the crane components from the harsh offshore conditions and to reduce the required maintenance and start-up time for mobilizing/demobilizing on the platform. 

Following completion, the Empire Wind 1 OSS Platform will be operated by Equinor. The 810 MW offshore wind will power several hundred thousand homes in New York and is expected to be a significant contributor in supporting the U.S. energy transition goals for a low-carbon future.

“This contract award supports our strategy to increase our supply of high-end cranes to the renewable industry. Through its operations in the U.S., the Empire Wind platform will contribute to decarbonization offering non-fossil power from offshore wind. Empire Wind 1 is one of the most mature offshore wind projects on the east coast of the U.S., and we are excited to be part of this development,” said Kjell Hollen, CEO of Motus Technology.

To remind, The Empire 1 project was selected as a provisional winner in New York’s fourth offshore wind solicitation (NY4) on February 29, 2024.

In March, Equinor received an approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to connect the Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project directly into the New York City’s transmission system.

Related News

© Qair / File image

Mooreast to Anchor Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Southern France

Singapore-based mooring and anchoring specialist Mooreast Holdings has secured an order to supply its proprietary anchors…

CalWave's x1 prototype (Credit: CalWave)

CalWave to Provide Wave Energy Tech for British Columbia Project

CalWave, a California-based wave energy technology developer, has been selected as the technology provider for a wave energy…

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Dril-Quip and Innovex Agree Merger in All-Stock Deal

Dril-Quip and Innovex Downhole Solutions have agreed to merge, creating a ‘unique’ industrial platform for onshore and offshore…

(Credit: Nexans)

Nexans Secures First Call-Off Under TenneT’s Offshore Wind Grid Deal

French subsea power cable maker Nexans and transmission system operator TenneT have signed call-off contract for the BalWin3 and LanWin4 offshore grid

The MoU signing (Credit: FET)

FET and Safeen to Collaborate on Development of Electric Thrusters for ROVs

Forum Energy Technologies (FET), though its Subsea Technologies product line, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

Orbital O2 floating tidal turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Orbital to Supply Floating Tidal Energy Turbine for Washington State Project

Orbital Marine Power, a Scottish renewable energy company focused on the deployment of its pioneering floating tidal turbine…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

News of Note
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news