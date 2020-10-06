 
October 6, 2020

RBR Moves into New HQ

RBR Ltd. continues its rapid growth with the opening of its new headquarters.

The new premises, located at 359 Terry Fox Drive in Ottawa, boasts approximately 22,500 sq. ft., nearly double the size of the previous space. The interior was custom built and provides RBR with the area to accommodate ongoing growth while encouraging innovation, and for employees to nurture creative ideas. Designed around the staff requirements, the two-story space is outfitted with many large meeting rooms, collaboration spaces, a substantial kitchen, and sit-stand desks creating a comfortable yet productive working space.

“Planning a new office is at once a combination of delight, vision, and perseverance”, said Greg Johnson, President. “This building provides concrete testament to the growth experienced here, and is also our firm commitment to a future that continues on the same path.”

RBR has named one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Growth 500 for the past several years.

