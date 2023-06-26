 
New Wave Media

June 26, 2023

MTR100: The Application is Open

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies, people and technologies serving  the global subsea sector. Now in its 18th year, the MTR100 has become the most anticipated edition of Marine Technology Reporter every year, and MTR remains the world’s largest, audited circulation publication serving the sector. To be considered for inclusion, you must apply. Deadline is August 31, 2023.
https://2023mtr100.marinetechnologynews.com/

Related News

© pingvin57 / Adobe Stock

Kremlin’s Threat to Interfere with Undersea Data Cables Should Be Taken Seriously

In what is more than likely to turn out to be an attempt at escalation in the confrontation between Nato and Russia over the war in Ukraine…

(File photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

Search for Missing Titanic Sub Focuses on Area Where Sounds Detected

Rescuers searching for a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic on Wednesday concentrated their efforts on a remote…

IC-ENC Chairman Marc van der Donck (right) receiving the 2022 Alexander Dalrymple Award from Rear Admiral Rhett Hatcher, UK National Hydrographer. Image courtesy UKHO

Marc van der Donck Receives 2022 Alexander Dalrymple Award

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) presented Marc van der Donck, Retired Captain in the Netherlands Navy and Chairman of the…

File photo: OceanGate Expeditions

Titanic Tourist Sub Still Missing as Rescuers Race Against Time

Rescuers were in a race against time to find a missing submersible on Tuesday, two days after it lost communication while…

Credit: Saab (cropped)

PXGEO Orders Over 20 Saab Sabertooth AUVs for Offshore Seismic Surveys

Marine geophysical company PXGEO has ordered more than 20 autonomous underwater vehicles from Saab.The order, for Saab's…

A Bottom Pressure Recorder (BPR) being prepared for deployment in the Indian Ocean. Image courtesty Sonardyne

India Upgrades National Tsunami Detection Network

A network of deep-water acoustic sensors that provides India’s coastal communities with an early warning of tsunami waves…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products & Technologies
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news