 
New Wave Media

June 14, 2021

MTR100: The Application for MTR's Awards Edition is Open

The application for the 16th Annual MTR100 – Marine Technology Reporter’s annual ranking of top 100 people, companies, technologies and concepts – is open now. To ensure that you, your company and/or your subsea technologies are considered for inclusion in this prestigious ranking and reporting of the Top 100 influencer in the subsea sector, log-on and complete the application @ https://mtr100.marinetechnologynews.com/Company

To see past editions, click:

Related News

Blue Essence hybrid USV. Image courtesy Fugro

Need a Survey? There’s a USV for That

While the adoption of unmanned/uncrewed surfaces vessels (USVs) was initially in defence, use of these low footprint systems…

Image courtesy ROVCO

Rovco to Invest $13M in 'Rovco Survey Solutions', New Hydrographic Unit

Rovco launched a new hydrographic services division, “Rovco Survey Solutions”, offering a range of hydrographic, geophysical…

iStock photo courtesy Acteon

Acteon Team to Manage Installation on Calvados Offshore Wind Farm

Acteon won an integrated project with Saipem for casing installation and drilling support on the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer).

© Aaron / Adobe Stock

New Coral Reef Restoration Technology Aims to Reverse Climate Change Damage

Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers “feeling like a visitor at an amazing party” on her diving trips to a bay near…

The Boreas D90 features Specially Designed Coils to make the most of those digital modulation techniques. Image courtesy Advanced Navigation

Boreas D90: Digital Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (DFOG) Technology

Advanced Navigation recently debuted a new digital fiber-optic gyroscope (DFOG) technology, a tech that has promise to revolutionize…

The fiber optic fishing reel system with a live-telemetry fiber optic imaging payload prepared for deployment in deep water over Atlantis Canyon in July 2020. Photo courtesy of Brennan Phillips.

Innovation @ URI: The smallest deep-sea system that can provide a livestream video feed

The answers to many of life's mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ICS2 Limited

ICS2 Ltd is a speciality cable producer based in their modern manufacturing facility in Dundee, Scotland, UK. The company has an extensive portfolio of over 1000 products and is globally active in the areas of marine, subsea, offshore and seismic providing Industry…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Adjunct Automation Controls Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Adjunct Steam Generator Lab Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news