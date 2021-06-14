MTR100: The Application for MTR's Awards Edition is Open

The application for the 16th Annual MTR10 0 – Marine Technology Reporter’s annual ranking of top 100 people, companies, technologies and concepts – is open now. To ensure that you, your company and/or your subsea technologies are considered for inclusion in this prestigious ranking and reporting of the Top 100 influencer in the subsea sector, log-on and complete the application @ https://mtr100.marinetechnologynews.com/Company

The answers to many of life's mysteries have been discovered far below the surface of the seas. However, getting to those depths has not been easy.

Advanced Navigation recently debuted a new digital fiber-optic gyroscope (DFOG) technology, a tech that has promise to revolutionize…

Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers “feeling like a visitor at an amazing party” on her diving trips to a bay near…

Acteon won an integrated project with Saipem for casing installation and drilling support on the Calvados offshore wind farm (Courseulles-sur-Mer).

While the adoption of unmanned/uncrewed surfaces vessels (USVs) was initially in defence, use of these low footprint systems…

Featured Companies

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.