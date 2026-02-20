Kongsberg Discovery Upgrades Argeo Listen Electromagnetic Sensor

Kongsberg Discovery has upgraded its Listen electromagnetic sensor system.

Formerly known as Argeo Listen, the system has undergone hardware and software enhancements, delivering improved data processing and visualisation capabilities. The platform agnostic technology is now available for a range of applications across the ocean science, defence, energy and minerals sectors, amongst others.

Users familiar with Argeo Listen will recognize the enhanced software environment, now integrated with Kongsberg’s Blue Insight ecosystem. The upgraded suite enables streamlined, end to end workflows, delivering data processing from raw electromagnetic measurements through to client ready information and visualization within a common operational framework.

Those eager to experience the solution, and talk to experts about its unique capabilities, are invited to visit Kongsberg Discovery’s stand (D600) at Oceanology International, taking place March 10-12 at ExCel London.