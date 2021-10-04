 
New Wave Media

October 4, 2021

MTR100: Saildrone takes USVs to the Next Level

Photo courtesy Saildrone

Photo courtesy Saildrone

Saildrone takes USVs with full ocean capability to the next level, as Richard Jenkins, Founder & CEO, explains.

Started in 2014, Saildrone has emerged as a leader in the Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) space, having received more than $100m in venture capital to date with more than 100 vehicles manufactured and 30 in the water. “Saildrones are wind and solar powered USVs, which are augmented by onboard power solutions,” said Jenkins. Saildrone has three models of vehicles: the Explorer, the Voyager and the Surveyor. The 23-ft. Explorer is wind and solar powered, designed to conduct long endurance (6 to 12 months) in the open ocean in 10,000 to 15,000 miles voyages. Jenkins said this vehicle is well-suited for applications like maritime domain awareness and bathymetry, which require higher power payloads.  

The Surveyor is Saildrone’s largest vehicle at 72 feet long and 34,000 pounds. “That is a full ocean depth survey vehicle that maps the seabed down about 8,000 meters using a Kongsberg EM 304 multi-beam sonar,” said Jenkins. “That was built last year, it’s finished its trials. It just sailed from San Francisco to Hawaii on its maiden voyage and it’s now making its way back,” a voyage on which it will have mapped more than 6,500 square miles of previously unmapped seabed.

Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO, Saildrone

The potential for USVs is as big as the ocean itself, with a “huge need from defense, from homeland security, from bathymetry intel and climate reasons,” said Jenkins. “We have three verticals to our business. One is ocean data: climate, weather, fisheries, sustainability, carbon, et cetera. Bathymetry is second, so doing multi-beam mapping and mapping the seabed near shore literal conditions and also deep ocean. And then we have NDA-ISR, which is domain awareness above and below the surface of the ocean.”

All three sectors have significant needs, said Jenkins, noting that climate is probably the biggest need at the moment, with defense “an ongoing and evolving industry. The U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and Homeland Security are trying to get their head around how to best employ unmanned systems. “Unregulated, illegal fishing is a great threat now.”

A big, new commercial driver in the U.S. is offshore wind farms, from sub-bottom profiling, to bottom mapping, to water column analysis, fish stock analysis and wave height.

Jenkins said “we have a very sophisticated machine learning component to our vehicles, too. Every one of our vehicles can spot things autonomously and visually, including vessels, icebergs, sea ice, marine mammals, and birds. Birds and bats are an important aspect of looking at sustainability in wind farms.”

While COVID has thrown up road blocks for a number of industries, it has opened many new opportunities in the autonomous, unmanned space.
“As you know, (because of COVID), when everyone was locked down, all the government ships were stuck in port (which presented) huge vulnerabilities to the nation for security rules in fisheries,” said Jenkins.  “Every year, we do a fish stock survey in the Bering Sea, it’s part of the pollock fish stock assessment for NOAA fisheries. And the NOAA ship that normally does that was unable to get to the fisheries’ grounds. So they were going to have to essentially guess a fish stock assessment based on previous years. But we managed to sail three vehicles from San Francisco across the Pacific to the Unimak Pass 2200 miles into the Bering Sea, survey the fish stock in the Bering Sea, sail home and deliver the data to NOAA (allowing them to) create a fish stock assessment from actual data from the Bering Sea for 2020.”

While a great technology story, it also is a great economic testament, as Jenkins said the new data allowed an additional fish haul worth $100m. “So that’s the government allowing the fishing industry to catch an extra $100m worth of fish due to data gathered by an autonomous system,” said Jenkins. “That is money in the pockets of people, of seafarers or fishermen, so it’s a huge economic benefit to the country which came from an unmanned system data link.”


Related News

The new Voyis Perception ROV skids for inspection class vehicles bring these compact optical sensors to an even wider market. Pre-integrated packages now come calibrated and patch tested for a variety of ROV platforms, making it possible to achieve the same high resolution 3D modelling at a drastically lower cost for shallow water applications like offshore wind inspection, naval mine countermeasures, and hydroelectric dams. These small vehicles will simplify the challenges of remote deployment

Voyis: Enabling Subsea Autonomy with Complete Optical Payloads

Surveyors have historically been able to easily integrate into their vehicle platforms all the sensors needed to achieve their goals…

Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County, Oct. 3, 2021. A unified command has been established to respond to and clean up the oil spill off the California coast. Official U.S. Coast Guard photo.

'Catastrophic' California Offshore Oil Spill Kills Fish, Damages Wetlands

A large oil spill off the southern California coast left fish dead, birds mired in petroleum and wetlands contaminated, prompting…

Photo courtesy National Oceanography Centre (NOC)

NOC puts Robots at the Center of Ocean Obs in Developing Nations

A community engagement program in East Africa led by the National Oceanography Center (NOC) is demonstrating how marine robots…

The Nortek ADCP’s small form and low profile enabled Alseamar to fit it to the SeaExplorer with little impact on the glider’s hydrodynamic properties. Photo: Alseamar.

CASE STUDY: Nortek, Alseamar aim to make Oceanographic Data more Accessible

Alseamar, a producer of glider UUVs, has been able to produce highly accurate data plots of current profiles from large swathes of the water column.

Kraken Receives $765K Sensor Order

Kraken Robotics announced an order for an AquaPix MINSAS 120 sonar system from a "Fortune 500 company" with activities in the defense sector.

© chung-chieh jsu/EyeEm / Adobe Stock

China Pursuing Bigger Ocean Carbon Sinks to Help Meet Climate Goals

China will explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

EPRONS ROV / COMMERCIAL DIVING GROUP

EPRONS ROV produce series and special ordered remotely operated vehicles (ROV) - RovBuilder, working depth up to 500 meters with possible tether length up to 1200 meters. EPRONS DIVING provides commercial diving services on the depth till 50 meters and Ship Husbandry services.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news