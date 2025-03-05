Nauticus Robotics to Acquire SeaTrepid International

Nauticus Robotics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the assets and business of SeaTrepid International, LLC.

This strategic acquisition underscores Nauticus' commitment to innovation and revenue growth in 2025. By integrating Nauticus' AI-driven autonomy software, ToolKITT, into SeaTrepid's existing ROV fleet, the combination will showcase unprecedented advancements in power efficiency and operational performance across the industry, says the company.

The ability of ROVs and Aquanaut to seamlessly communicate at depth unlocks new service opportunities, enabling two autonomous systems to collaborate in delivering cutting-edge underwater solutions.

The combined company's revenue is expected to be ~9x higher than that of standalone Nauticus 2024.

John Gibson will remain the CEO and President of the combined company with SeaTrepid's CEO, Bob Christ, co-author of "The ROV Manual", taking the role of President of SeaTrepid Operations. The companies will maintain their current locations and workforces due to the complementary nature of the businesses and expectation of new project growth throughout 2025.

Completion of the acquisition is expected in May 2025.

Christ said: "Minimal ROV investment occurred in the last 15 years industry-wide, which has caused some stagnation. We look forward to combining with Nauticus to extend ROV capabilities and enhance execution on a global scale."



