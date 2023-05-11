Nauticus Robotics Bags $2.7 Million Contract Extension from Leidos

Nauticus Robotics announced it has been awarded an additional $2.7 million under its current contract with Leidos for the continued advancement of a derivative of our autonomous, tetherless, all-electric, subsea robot

Houston-based Nauticus, which develops autonomous robots using artificial intelligence for data collection and intervention services for the ocean economies, said the funded extension allows continued development of an Aquanaut-derivative in preparation for customer adoption decisions and government opportunities expected later this year.

The state-of-the-art subsea platform, an unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) with advanced artificial intelligence, sensing capabilities, and more can perform a growing number of jobs without hazarding human divers. This program has received $14.5 million in funding from Leidos since 2022, and the technology developed is expected to underpin major future government opportunities.

Like Nauticus' commercial UUV platform, Aquanaut, this derivative robot features technology to support security activities and is advancing to complete longer and more challenging missions. In addition, this award allows further autonomous behavior and operational capability enhancements to toolKITT, Nauticus' proprietary software package developed to enable an ecosystem of autonomous actions for subsea vehicles and serves as the foundation for this work.

"I am very proud of our team's performance resulting in this follow on award, further cementing our partnership with Leidos," said Nicolaus Radford, founder and CEO of Nauticus. "This very important work combines great attributes from each company to deploy a truly novel subsea capability."